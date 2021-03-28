Even celebrities have to deal with disapproving parents once in a while. Just ask Justin Bieber, who just received some criticism about his new ink from one of his biggest fans: his mother. After the Justice singer shared his latest body art online, Justin Bieber's mom's hilarious comment about his peach tattoo made her feelings known.

On Saturday, March 27, the star shared a look at his brand-new peach tat, which he had inked by celebrity tattoo artist Doctor Woo in honor of his new single "Peaches." The delicate design sits on Bieber's lower neck, next to a dove tattoo and an etching of the word "forever." It's definitely an artsy tribute to his latest hit, but his mom, Pattie Mallette, wasn't feeling it. "Don't you have enough yet?" she wrote in a hilarious comment, which has since garnered over 4,000 likes.

She's got a point: Bieber has had plenty of ink done over the years. Since he got his first tattoo on his 16th birthday, the singer-songwriter has amassed over 60 designs covering almost his entire body. In a March 22 interview with Sirius XM's The Morning Mash Up, Bieber admitted there's one place on his body he where he won't get inked. "I promised myself I didn't want to get tattoos on my hands. So I don't think I'm going to get tattoos on my hands," he said.

Bieber added: "Something about just being able to wear a suit and not having tattoos, I don't know. But that's really one of my only places left [to get tattooed], or my feet or my legs."

The 27-year-old has always been open about his ink. In a March 22 Vogue interview, Bieber opened up about the role tattoos have played in his growth as both a person and a musician. Some are dedicated to his art, such as the title of his fourth album, Purpose, tattooed on his torso, or the Japanese Kanji character for music on his neck and right arm.

Others are more personal, like a meaningful bear design on his right shoulder. "The bear, which I got in New Zealand, represents rest," Bieber told Vogue. "As tough and resilient as a bear is, it always hibernates, which is so important. We as humans go, go, and go without resting and it can leave us exhausted and drained."

The star's mom can take comfort in knowing his hands aren't bound to get tattooed anytime soon, but it's good to know his ink shows how far Bieber has come in the meantime.