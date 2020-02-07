Justin Bieber is making his 2020 intentions clear: he plans to release a lot of new music. His most recent single, appropriately entitled "Intentions," was announced on Feb. 5, and Beliebers have been eagerly anticipating the followup to "Yummy" and "Get Me" ever since. Well, it's finally here, y'all, and it's a bop. Plus, it arrived with a powerful music video to match. Justin Bieber's "Intentions" music video is required viewing.

Before you watch the video, it's important to know what you're getting into. This isn't just any video, Beliebers. Nope, JB enlisted a very famous friend for help on this one.

"Intentions" features Quavo from Migos, and, TBH, it's a musical match made in heaven. The Biebs announced the new song and video just a week after he released his surprise collab with Kehlani, so he's clearly in a collaborative mood.

"Intentions" is the third single from JB ahead of the release of his album, Changes. Now that "Intentions" is out in the world, fans can expect to see a full album from Bieber on Feb. 14, Valentine's Day, which will undoubtedly hold even more bops.

Bieber is using his voice to make a positive impact in his music video for "Intentions," as it brings awareness to the nonprofit organization Alexandria House, and its mission to help women and children move from crisis to stability. That's definitely something all fans can get behind.

You can watch the "Intentions" video in full below.

JustinBieberVEVO on YouTube

Throughout the emotional music video, Bieber highlights the women making a difference through their work with Alexandria House. The entire six-and-a-half minute visual helps tell multiple stories of women and families who were able to better their lives thanks to the transitional housing center.

The video let the volunteers and founders put their intentions out into the world and share their message with everyone who watches. Alexandria House thanked Bieber in a heartfelt Instagram post shortly after the video was released, writing:

A few weeks ago, singer Justin Bieber visited Alexandria House along with rapper Quavo to film the music video for the song Intentions off of Justin's upcoming album. Thank you @justinbieber and @quavohuncho for bringing so much joy to Alexandria House. The INTENTIONS Fund will continue this legacy by supporting the goals and dreams of our amazing families.

The bar is set high for Bieber's Changes album after this.