Justin Bieber is notoriously cryptic with his lyrics, opting for metaphors and beat drops usually instead of saying exactly what he means. But on his new track "Hold On," which dropped March 5, he says exactly what he means. Justin Bieber's "Hold On" lyrics are so meaningful and fans are in their feels.

The consensus seems to be clear on "Hold On," with Beliebers everywhere agreeing the song packs an emotional punch.

"Watching the hold on music video, listening to the song and taking in the lyrics felt like going on a rollercoaster of emotions," one person tweeted after the release.

The Biebs dropped a music video to coincide with the song, and it kicks off with a high-intensity police chase. The visual only gets more intense from there, with JB robbing a bank to fund his girlfriend's medical bills who appears to have cancer. Between the lyrics, and the tear-jerker of a music video, Bieber has fans in literal tears.

"I'm literally crying. Hold on mv touched my heart, so do his amazing vocals and lyrics. So so so proud," one person tweeted.

You can watch the "Hold On" music video below.

Catch the full lyrics for "Hold On" below.

[Verse 1]

You know you can call me if you need someone

I'll pick up the pieces if you come undone

[Pre-Chorus]

Painting stars up on your ceiling 'cause you

Wish that you could find some feeling, yeah, you

You know you can call me if you need someone

[Chorus]

I need you to hold on

Heaven is a place not too far away

We all know I should be the one to say we all make mistakes (We all make mistakes)

Take my hand and hold on

Tell me everything that you need to say

'Cause I know how it feels to be someone

Feels to be someone who loses their way

[Verse 2]

You're looking for answers in a place unknown

You need the connection but you can't get close (Can't get close)

[Pre-Chorus]

Painting stars up on your ceiling 'cause you

Wish that you could find some feeling, yeah, you

You know you can call me if you need someone

[Chorus]

I need you to hold on (Hold on)

Heaven is a place not too far away (Away, yeah)

We all know I should be the one to say we all make mistakes (We all make mistakes)

Take my hand and hold on (Oh, oh, ooh-woah, ooh-woah, oh)

Tell me everything that you need to say

'Cause I know how it feels to be someone

Feels to be someone who loses their way

[Post-Chorus]

Midnight 'til morning

Call if you need somebody

I will be there for you (I will be there for you)

Midnight 'til morning

Call if you need somebody

I will be there for you

[Chorus]

I need you to hold on

Heaven is a place not too far away

We all know I should be the one to say we all make mistakes (We all make mistakes)

Take my hand and hold on (Oh, oh, ooh-woah, ooh-woah, oh)

Tell me everything that you need to say

'Cause I know how it feels to be someone

Feels to be someone who loses their way

[Post-Chorus]

Midnight 'til morning

Call if you need somebody

I will be there for you (Oh yeah, yeah)

Midnight 'til morning

Call if you need somebody

I will be there for you

