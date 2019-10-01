The news is out. Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin got married... again. Bieber and Baldwin's second wedding has been all over Twitter the past few days, so how can you not know about it? This time, the couple went all-out on their wedding because they invited all their families, friends, and... exes? Well, at least one of them, because guess what? Justin Bieber's ex Caitlin Beadles was at his and Hailey Baldwin's wedding. Y'all, I'm not lying. One of Bieber's exes actually witnessed him say "I do" with Hailey Baldwin like it was no big deal.

If you're asking, "Who is Catilin Beadles?," then you probably joined the Justin Bieber fandom within the past few years, because fans who have been following Bieber since his "One Time" days will definitely know who I'm talking about. Whether you know Caitlin Beadles or not, that's alright because I'll do a little explainer for you here.

Justin Bieber and Caitlin Beadles met in 2008 and they dated for over a year. They broke up in 2009, but it was all good because Bieber and Beadles remained close friends afterward. I think that's so cool because usually, when people break up and say, "let's just be friends," they don't really mean it, but obviously that wasn't the case with Justin Bieber and Caitlin Beadles.

Bieber actually became close with the entire Beadles family, especially Caitlin Beadles' little bro Christian Beadles. JB and Christian Beadles even used to make YouTube videos together, like this one:

Christianbeadles on YouTube

Talk about a throwback!

Although Bieber has become a lot more famous since 2008, he's still managed to stay in touch with the Beadles family. In 2017, Bieber even celebrated Thanksgiving with them.

Fast forward to 2019 and Justin Bieber invited Caitlin Beadles to his wedding with Hailey Baldwin. If you think I'm kidding, check out this snap from Caitlin Beadles at the wedding:

Here's another pic from her Instagram Story:

Caitlin Beadles Instagram

She looked absolutely gorgeous! And guess who was with her? Her brother, Christian Beadles, duh.

Caitlin Beadles Instagram

Christian Beadles also posted a few photos of himself at the wedding on his Instagram. He captioned his post, "wedding szn."

Caitlin Beadles also shared a pic of with her brother at the rehearsal dinner on her Instagram Story and they looked so good, OMG.

OG Bieber fans were so happy to see the Beadles siblings at the wedding and rehearsal dinner. Just check out some of their reactions:

That was honestly my reaction, too. I've been a fan of Bieber's since 2009, so you can imagine all the emotions I'm feeling right now. It's so amazing to see how close Bieber still is with the Beadles family nearly a decade later and how there's absolutely no hard feelings between JB and Caitlin Beadles. Now that's how you stay friends with your exes!

If you're wondering who else made Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin's wedding guest list, know that it was packed with celebs. Some guests included Scooter Braun, Nick DeMoura, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Jaden Smith, Joan Smalls, David Grutman, Kelia Moniz, Josh Mehl, Justine Sky, Lil Za, and Fai Khadra.

Yup. I think it's safe to say the #BieberWedding was the event of the year.