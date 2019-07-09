You guys, Justin Bieber really wants to go head-to-head with Tom Cruise. And, it seems he's up to challenge him anywhere, anytime, and at any sort of activity. You see, Justin Bieber's bottle cap challenge video calls out Tom Cruise... again. Remember in June 2019, when he challenged Cruise to a fight in the MMA octagon? Well, more on that later, but let me give you all the details on Bieber's latest shenanigans.

As you may know, the latest viral challenge is the Bottle Cap Challenge in which people literally karate chop, round-house kick, or do some other swanky move to knock the cap off of a bottle without tipping it over. Bieber joined in on the fun and totally crushed it — the challenge not the bottle.

In a video uploaded to his Instagram on Sunday night, July 7, Bieber quite effortlessly kick-spins the cap off of a bottle of McGuinness liqueur while keeping his own cap (like, the one on top of his head) in place. Sorcery. Right before doing so, Bieber says, "This could be Tom Cruise's head." Um, where did that come from?

This isn't the first time Bieber has trolled Cruise. Earlier last month (June 10), he took to Twitter to literally challenge the Mission Impossible star to a duel. A duel! Well, more like an MMA match, but you get the gist. The "I Don't Care" singer tweeted, "I wanna challenge Tom Cruise to fight in the octagon. Tom, if you don't take this fight your [sic] scared and you will never live it down."

He seemed so serious because he also directly tweeted the president of the UFC Dana White. "Who is willing to put on the fight? @danawhite?" Bieber added.

While White never responded to Bieber's request, UFC Champion Conor McGregor offered to host the event, writing, "If Tom Cruise is man enough to accept this challenge, McGregor Sports and Entertainment will host the bout. Does Cruise have the sprouts to fight, like he does in the movies? Stay tuned to find out!"

Now, if you think things weren't already out of control then, director Kevin Smith offered Bieber some very weird, but hopefully useful advice. "You wanna control Cruise in this match? 1) Don’t fight him on a couch: he can be bouncy. 2) Make sure you’re fighting the actual Tom Cruise, because he’s king of impossible rubber mask reveals. 3) If he slides into the Octagon in Wayfarers and undies, go for his parents’ Porsche," he tweeted. Like I said, hopefully useful.

Later, on June 12, Bieber spoke with TMZ about his Tom Cruise tweet, saying the actor, who is known for doing his own stunts, was on his mind and he was just goofing off. "It was just a random tweet. I just do that stuff sometimes," he said. OK, but are you messing around now, Bieber?

It seems just a little bizarre that within a month's time the singer is back to pseudo-feuding Tom Cruise. Maybe, Biebs is just an adamant Cruise fan who wants a memorable, once in a lifetime Cruise experience. Or, maybe he just wants to have a cool let's-troll-each-other-but-we're-really-friends relationship like Kevin Hart and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. I'd be down for that. Too bad there's just no response from Tom Cruise because he's out somewhere, probably doing his own stunts. I guess we will have to wait it out and see how Bieber gets his attention next.