Justin Bieber isn't letting the unknown of 2020 slow him down. The singer has had a busy — and successful — past few months and it's clear he isn't slowing down anytime soon. Justin Bieber's 2021 New Year's concert details has Beliebers so hyped.

Back on May 8, Bieber and Ariana Grande released their collab "Stuck With U," and it quickly became the coronavirus quarantine anthem. Fast forward to Sept. 18, and Bieber teamed up real life BFF Chance the Rapper to debut "Holy," and on Oct. 15, the pop star released his emotional ballad "Lonely" that reflected on the hardships that came with his early rise to fame as a young child. Bieber once again made headlines on Nov. 19, when he and Shawn Mendes' track "Monster" came out, proving Bieber has been hard at work this past year.

These four songs, along with multiple performances, including Saturday Night Live and The American Music Awards, were apparently just the start of what Bieber has in store for fans. On Monday, Dec. 7, Bieber announced his "T-Mobile Presents New Year's Eve Live With Justin Bieber" performance, which is set to mark his first live concert event since 2017. The Covid-safe event will give Bieber fans the chance to feel like they're a part of the concert without risking safety measures.

"I've worked with T-Mobile for a long time — they’re such a fun brand, and we’re working on more surprises to watch out for during this special night,” Bieber said in a statement. “I can’t wait to partner on this epic New Year’s Eve concert with them, and give everyone a safe way to kick 2020 out the door, together."

The concert livestream, which is free for T-Mobile customers through the T-Mobile Tuesdays app, will begin on Dec. 31, at 10:15 p.m. ET. Tickets are also available for $25 to the general public starting on Tuesday, Dec. 8.

Bieber fans are living for this news.