Justin Bieber's Valentine's Day weekend for 2020 was extremely eventful. At midnight on Friday, Feb. 14, Bieber dropped his highly-anticipated fifth studio album, Changes, and little did fans know, the fun was only just beginning. After weeks of sporting a very noticeable mustache — and getting a lot of attention for it — the Biebs finally bid farewell to his beloved upper lip hair. This video of Justin Bieber shaving his mustache is giving Beliebers life.

In the morning hours of Sunday, Feb. 16, Bieber's 'stache was still going strong, with him even drawing more attention to it as he posted a series of Instagram Stories flaring his nostrils. NBD, but hours later Bieber decided to make some changes to his appearance.

Of course, Bieber couldn't shave the 'stache without sharing it with his millions of IG followers. The singer recorded himself in the mirror with the help of some very appropriate songs playing in the background, including The Rolling Stones' "Miss You," Kelly Clarkson's "Since U Been Gone," *NSYNC's "Gone," and Ray Charles' "Hit The Road Jack."

Bieber then snapped a bare-faced selfie showing off his new look, writing, "I shaved. MUSTACHIO went on holiday, but he will be back in due time." Alongside a second pic he referred to himself as, "Baby face BIEB."

Watch Bieber's shave session below.

While Bieber didn't reveal what made him have a change of heart about his facial hair, fans were thrilled to welcome back baby-face Biebs. Bieber's wife, Hailey Baldwin, even reacted to her beau, commenting, "yeeeeee," underneath his selfie and added the heart-eye emoji.

Bieber's mom, Patti Mallette, was also thrilled her son's decision, writing, "Praise God," on his pic. Scooter Braun, however, had a different reaction to Bieber's bare face.

"Where the hell is ricardo mustachio??" Braun asked. "What have you done with him???"

Braun seemed just as surprised as some fans who were convinced Bieber's mustache was here to stay. After all, just last week, Bieber responded to commenters who urged him to shave writing, "MY STASH MY LIFE DEAL WITH IT HAHA.”

Bieber seems to be in good spirits these days, mustache or not, and that's something all fans like to see.