Whether or not you believe conflicting reports that Jailey spontaneously decided to tie the knot at a New York City courthouse on Sept. 13, Beliebers have been voicing their concern about the future of Justin Bieber's assets in case things go south. (For what it's worth, Hailey Baldwin took to Twitter to shut down the speculation by revealing that she's "not married yet.") Well, it turns out that the "Let Me Love You" hitmaker is taking some pre-marriage precautions (or post, depending on who you ask) because Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are reportedly negotiating a prenup, according to TMZ. Considering that the crooner is estimated to be worth about $250 million and the pair are getting hitched after a quicker-than-quick engagement, it totally makes sense to protect themselves financially, and the pair are reportedly both on board. Elite Daily reached out to both Bieber's and Baldwin's representation for comment on the reported prenup and reported marriage but did not hear back at the time of publication.

According to TMZ, "sources with direct knowledge" confirm that the pair haven't said their "I Do's" yet, and they won't make things official until after they've negotiated a prenup, which adds some weight to reports that they've yet to get hitched in the whole "Did they or didn't they" saga that's been playing out since Sept. 13. However, according to the publication, the "prenup is about to be negotiated," which might hint that a wedding could be happening sooner than fans expected. Plus, they've reportedly already obtained their marriage license (and apparently got legally married, per People) in preparation of the big day. Elite Daily reached out to both stars' representatives for comment at the time of the reports.

Fans can breathe a sigh of relief, because not only will their current fortunes be protected, but future assets will also stay their separate property unless they choose to co-mingle their money, per TMZ. The Biebs it thought to be worth over $250 million while the model has about $2 million to her name. Even if the pair are already civilly married per reports by People and Baldwin's uncle, Alec Baldwin, and their Italian vacay is actually a super-secret honeymoon, a postnup would function the same way legally.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Reports of a prenup follow weeks of speculation on whether their (maybe) marriage already happened with a civil ceremony at a New York City courthouse. According to Elle, the pair had to have a ceremony in New York state for their marriage license to be valid, but it's likely that their religious ceremony in front of all their family and friends, aka the real shindig, will be held in Canada.

After Baldwin seemed to refute the rumors via Twitter, People came back and cited an insider that explained that the model "feels a civil ceremony and their 'real' wedding are two separate things" as well as a religious source that said, "What happened at the courthouse is a courthouse thing — a legal thing. But marriage is two people making a vow before God and the people they love."

Whatever's the case, I find it hard to believe that they wouldn't tie the knot in a church (considering their religious bent) or in front of their friends and family, so I wouldn't lose hope that you'll be seeing a Bieber-Baldwin celebration soon, especially now that the lovebirds are (possibly) nailing out all the practical details with a prenup.

"They don’t want a long engagement and are already planning their wedding,” a source previously told People about what we can expect for their nuptials. "As of now, they want a small ceremony with their families. They are not planning a huge, celebrity wedding. They are getting married for love and don’t want a flashy wedding."

Hopefully we'll know more once Baldwin and Bieber are back from living their best lives on a romantic Italian vacation.