On Wednesday, June 27, Justice Anthony Kennedy announced that he would be retiring from the Supreme Court. He has truly made history through his service, but Justice Kennedy's opinion on Obergefell & same sex marriage might be his most inspiring of all. I'm not crying, you're crying.

Justice Anthony Kennedy was nominated by President Ronald Reagan and took his oath of office on Feb. 18, 1988, and has since been been a devoted servant to the court. He has authored and co-authored major rulings throughout his career, one of them being Obergefell v. Hodges in 2015 — which legalized same-sex marriage. Although Kennedy's party affiliation may be Republican, he became known as a Justice that doesn't operate by strict ideologies. The Obergefell v. Hodges case proves this, especially when he delivered his opinion of the court which expressed his support for same-sex marriage.

The opinion of the court reads,

The Constitution promises liberty to all within its reach, a liberty that includes certain specific rights that allow Opinion of the Court persons, within a lawful realm, to define and express their identity. The petitioners in these cases seek to find that liberty by marrying someone of the same sex and having their marriages deemed lawful on the same terms and conditions as marriages between persons of the opposite sex.

According to Kennedy, his retirement will be effective July 31. Despite his decades of service, a Supreme Court news release stated that Kennedy hopes to spend more time with his family now that he will no longer be serving as a Justice.

“It has been the greatest honor and privilege to serve our nation in the federal judiciary for 43 years, 30 of those years on the Supreme Court," Kennedy said.

Following Kennedy's announcement, the White House released a statement on Wednesday thanking the Justice for his years of hard work.

"A Californian — like the President who appointed him — Justice Kennedy is a true man of letters," the statement said. "During his tenure on the Court, he authored landmark opinions in every significant area of constitutional law, most notably on equal protection under the law, the separation of powers, and the First Amendment’s guarantees of freedom of speech and religion."

Now that Kennedy has stepped down, many people are worried that history might take a few steps back now that Donald Trump has yet another Supreme Court Justice pick to make. This will be Trump's second Justice pick during his term, which means that the odds are in Trump's favor of appointing an extremely conservative, ring-wing Supreme Court.

Although nothing has really been decided so far, this could mean bad news for the likes of Roe v. Wade, the case that affirmed the legality of women's right to have an abortion. Ilyse Hogue, president of NARAL Pro-Choice America, thinks Kennedy's retirement might spell bad news for the future of women's reproductive rights.

She said,

Today, Justice Kennedy announced his retirement, and because President Trump will nominate the next Supreme Court Justice, a woman’s constitutional right to access legal abortion is in dire, immediate danger—along with the fundamental rights of all Americans. We also know that for decades, a multi-million-dollar, extreme, anti-choice movement has quietly and aggressively chipped away at that right in state legislatures, in lower courts, and now from within the Trump administration. Their stated goal, clearly and loudly, is overturning Roe v. Wade. Our country faces a moment of deep crisis—a crisis of rights, of values, and of leadership. The deeply-divided decisions from the Supreme Court this week are a clear warning that our most cherished values are in jeopardy, and now hang in the balance. Women will not go back to the days when abortion was illegal in this country.

This year is proving time and time again that the future of America is unknown, but as long as we stand together and fight for what's right, we'll always come out on top.