There was no shortage of praise for BTS on Friday, Feb. 21 after the release of their fourth album, Map of the Soul: 7, and epic music video for "ON." While many ARMYs went wild for the dancing, vocals, and meaning behind "ON," other eagle-eyed fans couldn't help but focus on Jungkook's arm ink. Jungkook's shoulder tattoo in BTS' "ON" music video has ARMYs swooning.

The "manifesto" film for "ON" featured nearly 30 backup dancers, a full marching band, and, of course, flawless choreography from RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook. The strong lyrics for "ON" inspired a truly powerful music video, and it seems it also awoke a fierce side of Jungkook both professionally and personally.

According to Billboard's English translation for the song, on the bridge, Jungkook sings, "Where my pain lies/ Let me take a breath/ My everthin', my blood and tears, got no fears, I'm singin'/ Oh, I'm takin' over/ You should know yeah."

Jungkook gave it his all in the "ON" music video, putting his talents front and center. As he danced his heart out, Jungkook's tattoo could be seen peeking out as his leather jacket slid off his shoulder, and ARMYs simply could not handle it. Take a look at what fans said about Jungkook's look.

Earlier this month, Jungkook nearly broke the internet when BTS released a series of concept photos for Map of the Soul: 7, in which he sported blue highlights in his hair.

Fans are always on the lookout for changes in Jungkook's appearance, especially as BTS gears up for a new musical era. Whether it's the way he parts his hair, a color change, and every subtle thing in between, Jungkook's hair is known to tell a story. This time, though, all eyes are on Jungkook's shoulder tattoo, and ARMYs are definitely pleased with the ink.