Jungkook is sporting a brand new 'do, y'all. The BTS member showed off his new haircut in the band's Bodyfriend ad, and it's shorter than ever before. The ad released on April 14 was supposed to call attention to the brand's massage chairs, but fans couldn't help but notice Jungkook's new look. After seeing the video, fans have a lot to say about Jungkook's new short haircut in BTS' Bodyfriend ad.

Jungkook, like his bandmates, is known for constantly switching up his hairstyle, so fans are always waiting to see what he'll do next. In the past, Jungkook has rocked every color from red and purple, to jet-black and golden brown hair, at a multitude of lengths. Just like his career, Jungkook's hair has had an entire evolution of its own. But fans are more surprised than ever with his super short new look.

For fans who have yet to see the ad, it's a true gem. In the video, Jimin's shoulder is in pain, and Jungkook rushes over to give him a massage. When that doesn't do the trick, he's transferred to a massage chair (with the help of Jin) and all is well in the world again. You can watch the hilarious ad for yourself below.

바디프랜드컴퍼니 (안마의자,천연라텍스,정수기) on YouTube

Fans instantly fell in love with Jungkook's new haircut, which you can see in all its glory below:

YouTube/BodyFriend

The consensus on Twitter is that Jungkook looks more mature than ever with his new look.

"Jungkook looks so fresh and manly in his new haircut," one fan tweeted.

"I love Jungkook's new haircut he looks so handsome n manlier he looking like a korean actor too??!!" another said.

Some fans didn't even recognize Jungkook at first. "I SAW THIS VID LIKE 20 TIMES BUT I DIDNT KNOW IT WAS JUNGKOOK?? THE TAEKOOK ACCS WERE EVEN POSTING ABT IT AND I WAS WONDERING WHY THEY WERE POSTING TAE’S ACTOR FRIEND. AM I LOSING IT??? HE LOOKS SO DIFFERENT WITH THAT HAIRCUT," one person tweeted.

Jungkook definitely is looking different with his super short hair, but he's pulling off the drastic change flawlessly. That being said, given his long history of hair switch-ups, fans should be prepared for more change to come.