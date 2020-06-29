You made it to July, which means you're more than half-way through the year. Fortunately, it's also summertime, but the last eclipse of the Cancer-Capricorn series is right around the corner and it means business. So although you're on the heels of another eclipse, it's also the beginning of a new month, which brings with it lots of positives. The good news is July 2020 will be the best month for three signs in particular. The even better news is people with placements in Cancer, Scorpio, and Pisces will absolutely thrive this month during Cancer season.

July's astro weather is fully loaded with pivotal transits, beginning with Saturn retrograde reentering its home sign, Capricorn, on July 1. In addition to Saturn's potency as a generational planet, its transit through Capricorn will be especially influential, considering it won't be back for another 27 to 29 years after this. Retrograde cycles are known for being a time to revisit, reflect, and review, but it's also an opportunity for major themes in your life to come to the surface. In Capricorn, Saturn, alongside Pluto, dismantled structures, systems, and hierarchies you no longer need to follow, but this current retrograde cycle still leaves plenty of work for the Lord of Karma to do. Capricorn is symbolic of structures and authority figures, so Saturn's retrograde will probably put its own final touches on the foundations actively being laid towards the future of our government structure.

As if July could be any more "Saturnian," the last eclipse of the Cancer-Capricorn series on July 6 will be a full moon lunar eclipse in Capricorn, which also happens to be governed by Saturn. Additionally, Chiron — the wounded healer — will also station retrograde in Aries on July 11, but Mercury will finally go direct in Cancer on July 12. You won't just be feeling the pre- and post-eclipse effects of this full moon eclipse, you'll also be working through Jupiter, Saturn, Pluto, Neptune, and Chiron's retrograde energies. It's a lot to take in, but trust this work will be worth it to you in the long run.

In July, things are looking sunny for Cancer, Scorpio, and Pisces. Here's why.

Cancer: You're Stepping Into Your Full Potential

Happy birthday, Cancer. When you look at the sun, know it's shining special for you this season. Saturn's backwards shift into Capricorn via your committed seventh house of partnerships will likely inspire you to reflect on the structure of your relationships and the dynamics between you and the authority figures in your life. This is the last time Saturn will be activating your relationship sector for the next 27-29 years, so this transit is extremely important for you. The full moon lunar eclipse will also ignite the relationship area of your chart, and this will bring you some much-needed clarity to your one-on-one partnerships. Keep an open mind; who knows what could happen.

Scorpio: You're Expanding Your Personal Horizons

Reach for the stars, Scorpio. When you look towards the horizon and visualize your future, what do you see? This will be a prominent theme for you in July, but before getting to the perks, let's talk about the reality of the situation: Saturn's backwards shift into Capricorn. This shift will occur in your resourceful third house of communication, thought process, and immediate circles, and it'll likely inspire you to reflect on your delivery, mindset, and communication styles. These areas of your chart have everything to do with wanting the facts, and you're going to need the help of your left brain (logic) in order to make the most of your upcoming adventures. The full moon lunar eclipse will also touch down on this area of your chart, so pay attention to your thinking processes and more importantly, don't hesitate to lean on your peers for guidance.

Pisces: You're Basking In Your Sparkling Authenticity

Shine bright like a diamond, Pisces. Saturn's backwards shift into your 11th house of teams, friendship groups, and sense of belonging in the world will shed light on your ambitions, long-term goals, and future. So whether it's with an inspiring co-worker or long-time friend, use this as an opportunity to mingle with like-minded individuals who serve your best interests. As a matter of fact, the full moon lunar eclipse will also activate this area of your chart, which means you might suddenly turn the page on an important chapter, closing one door to open another. It doesn't matter how many people there are in the world, there's no such thing as another you, and it's time for you to share this unique light with your those around you. The world needs it.