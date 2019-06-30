When there's a solar eclipse in Cancer taking place during the same week Mercury retrograde is slated to begin, you know you're about to enter an emotional whirlwind. A solar eclipse is stressful enough, but to add Mercury retrograde into the mix as well? That's just the cosmos exposing their sick sense of humor on everyone, so get ready because July 1, 2019 will be the worst week for these zodiac signs. After all, it is a super chaotic time in astrology.

Anyway, enough with the negativity. Regardless of all that's going on, this week is still a beautiful time for some deep reflection and soul searching. Contrary to popular opinion, I don't believe Mercury retrograde is the end of the world. Although it's infamous for communication issues, delays, and the resurgence of situations from your past, Mercury retrograde is a beautiful time to return to the drawing board and rethink what's going on in your life. When it begins on July 7, try to use this energy to take a break, organize your life, and look inward. You don't have to make any major decisions just yet. In fact, you shouldn't. Instead, consider every option and ruminate on every angle. There is still more truth yet to be uncovered.

However, a solar eclipse is a far more dramatic situation. These eclipses drop in like lightning bolts from the universe that reshape the environment without a moment's notice. Sometimes, you wake up in the morning and everything feels different. There's no better way to describe the solar eclipse on July 2. The universe is steering the wheel and you're simply along for the ride.

Here's how the following zodiac signs can make the best of it:

Aries: You're Feeling Really Sensitive To The Outer World

Are you on the verge of moving out? Is there a family dynamic that's shifting? Do you feel truly comfortable and emotionally safe in your world? These are all issues you're currently addressing, especially when the solar eclipse occurs in your fourth house of home and family.

This will bring up some very sensitive topics, such as whether your heart is being taken care of by the people in your life and whether or not you're resting enough. It may be time to work on creating a home environment you truly feel safe in and a family based on love.

Virgo: You Might Be Feeling Shy And Lost In Your Own Head

Mercury retrograde always affects you in a very profound way because Mercury is your ruling planet. You love having a clear path and being able to plan ahead, which is definitely not something Mercury retrograde is a great time for.

However, matters are made even more complex when this Mercury retrograde occurs in your 12th house of spirituality and subconscious. This transit can make you desire some alone time to process your feelings. However, it's also known for making you feel like you're trapped in your own head. Make sure you ground your thoughts through activities like meditation and journaling.

Sagittarius: You May Be Feeling Annoyed By Meaningless Things

With the sun and Venus traveling through your eighth house of death and rebirth, you're feeling very in touch with your emotions and you want to focus on what's real and what's not. Anything shallow or meaningless just isn't cutting it for you because you're on the verge of a major transformation.

Because this solar eclipse also lands in your eighth house, it will ask you to purge spiritual baggage so you can be free to have a resurgence. However, all of is easier said than done. Just trust that the night is always darkest before the dawn. Whatever happens, there will always be a brand new day.