Make no mistake: This week will be intense. Theres no other way to slice it. Even if you made the "best week" list this time, there's a strong chance you're going to feel deeply emotional and overwhelmed. This is because a solar eclipse is taking place on July 2, and in case you don't know how this works in astrology, a solar eclipse has to power to create serious and unexpected change. However, remember not all change is bad, because July 1, 2019 will be the best week for these zodiac signs. Even though the cosmos are putting you through the wringer, there's something about the energy that's bound to make you feel powerful if you've got your sun or rising sign in Cancer, Leo, or Pisces.

Here's the thing about solar eclipses. Unlike lunar eclipses, which evoke change that happens to you, a solar eclipse causes change within you. And you know all about the north node, right? In astrology, the north node symbolizes the point that we, as a collective, are all striving to achieve. It's the finish line, the ideal, and the direction you're meant to move in. Because this solar eclipse is forming a conjunction with the north node, it means whatever happens is all for the best.

Deep down, you know what the right thing to do is, but have you been brave enough to actually do it? Have you been trying to convince yourself to do the wrong thing instead? That's where an eclipse comes in. It's when the universe forces you to move on, and here's how it will affect the following zodiac signs the week of July 1:

Cancer: You're Getting To Know Your Highest Self

Cancer, this is your time to go big or go home. Immense changes are happening in your life and you're being transformed within. Expect your mind to change, your feelings to shift, and for unexpected revelations to rock your world.

Not only is it currently your solar return, but this solar return is marked by a solar eclipse in your name. It's time to walk away from everything that's been holding you back in life and to trust what the future has in store. This may be terrifying at first and possibly even difficult to stomach, but more than anything, it's exciting.

Leo: You're Feeling More Energized And Ready To Go

I bet you've been feeling tired and in need of rest for the past few weeks with Mars and Mercury both swirling through your 12th house of solitude and spirituality. However, you're now coming out of your cage, because both of these planets have officially moved into Leo, activating your first house of self.

These transits will help you see yourself clearly and put yourself out there for all the world to see. You're speaking your mind, making decisions that are true to yourself, and projecting an image you can feel proud of. Just make sure not to put your foot in your mouth with Mercury retrogrades at the end of the week.

Pisces: You're Feeling Those Fun And Flirty Summer Vibes

The sun is in your fifth house of creativity and self-expression, which is also exactly where this solar eclipse will hit you. This has the power to bring a more romantic and artistic flair into your reality. It could even shake up your sex life, introduce you to some hotties, and inspire you to get on stage.

Is there anything you've always wanted to do but never felt like you deserved to do it? Get that nonsense out of your brain and do what you love. That's what this solar eclipse is all about.