Julia Roberts is a lot of things. She was America's Sweetheart in the 1990s. She's known worldwide for being a star on stage and on screen. She's even an Oscar winner. But one thing Roberts is not is a 2019 Emmy Award nominee. When the A-list star took on the lead role on Amazon's Homecoming this past year, many people thought that she was a shoe-in for television's biggest award. Alas, that was not the case. When the 2019 Emmy Award nominees were announced the morning of Tuesday, July 16, Roberts' name wasn't on the list. It might have been a disappointment for Roberts, but she had the perfect response. Julia Roberts' reaction to her 2019 Emmy snub is actually the best thing, and she maybe deserves an award just for it.

Roberts played Heidi Bergman on Homecoming, a drama series based on the podcast of the same name. Mr. Robot creator Sam Esmail created the show, so it had a high caliber of talent both behind the scenes and in front of the camera. But all that talent wasn't enough to impress the Emmy voters. Neither Roberts nor the show itself garnered any nominations. But, Roberts did find some consolation.

When news of the nominations broke, Roberts took to Instagram to post a screenshot of a push notification she received from USA Today. The notification read:

Biggest Emmy nomination snubs: Julia Roberts, George Clooney, and Emma Stone are among the A-listers shut out.

Roberts found comfort in the notification, writing, "Well, I’m in exceptional company at least. ✅✅"

Clooney was eligible for an Emmy for his performance on Hulu's Catch-22 while Stone was eligible for her role on Netflix's Maniac. Just like Roberts, both of them have also won Oscars. And also just like Roberts, both of them were snubbed of 2019 Emmy nominations.

It's nice to see that Roberts has a good attitude about awards. Especially after so many years in the business, she's able to be pretty down to earth about the whole pageantry of award season.

Sharing her feelings honestly is something that Roberts has gotten pretty good at over the years. She talked to Harper's Bazaar about her ability to tell the truth through her work and in her real life. She said:

It’s sort of my job, really, to be vulnerable almost at all times when I’m working. Really, the hard part is to be able to go into a place of exposing your feelings—showing what you think is the truth of what you’re trying to perform—and setting aside the risk of failure.

Homecoming didn't receive any nominations at all, but the show will have a second chance. It's returning for a second season. But, even though Roberts will be involved as an executive producer, she won't star in Homecoming's second season; her character's storyline was wrapped up at the end of Season 1. That means that Roberts won't win an acting award for Homecoming. But there's always the chance that she can rack up an Emmy nomination for another project in the future. No matter what happens, she'll likely have another fabulous Instagram post to go with it.