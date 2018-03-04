What makes Jordan Peele so great? His attention to detail. In honor of his numerous nominations at this year's Academy Awards, Jordan Peele's 2018 Oscars pin hints at his acclaimed project "Get Out," and it's absolutely perfect.

After scoring four Oscar nominations for his 2017 hit movie "Get Out," Peele of course showed up to the red carpet to make a statement. Celebrities from all walks of Hollywood are gearing up for the film industry's biggest night, but many are planning on sporting an accessory accessory this year, an orange pin. It's unclear whether Peele has decided to join the cause, but his antler pin with blood on it proves he's still representing. What's so unique about this pin you may ask? Well, the deer was a key theme throughout "Get Out," appearing in both the beginning and end of the film.

Peele wearing a pin might be a nod to celebrities choice of wearing orange pins to highlight issues surrounding gun violence prevention, but the use of the deer obviously shows he's not forgetting that he can officially call himself an Oscar nominee. Since the deer represented unfortunate prey in "Get Out," the comparison to the deer and those falling victim to gun violence is pretty spot on, whether Peele intended for it or not.

Peele may be a triple threat as an actor, screenwriter, and director, but he's also a total man of history. His movie "Get Out" not only holds a score of 99 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, but the film garnered huge acclaim from its numerous hidden themes and messages throughout its entire plot line. From Rose's silver spoon to a camera flash, symbolism is clearly Peele's forte.

"Get Out" was received by audiences and fans as a simple work of cinematic genius, but it's been difficult for awards shows to categorize the film into a specific genre. While the film scored nods at the 2018 Golden Globes, it was categorized in the Comedy genre, which led to nominations for Best Musical or Comedy Motion Picture.

