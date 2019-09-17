Have you ever stumbled upon a photo of a celebrity and immediately wondered what they were thinking in that very moment? In Elite Daily’s series, I Can Explain…, we’re asking celebrities to revisit their most memorable photos and tell us exactly what was going on in their heads. Whether they open up about an iconic look or a hilarious red carpet incident, we’re traveling back in time to find out what really went down.

You've definitely heard Jordan McGraw's new summer jam "Met At A Party," featuring Sarah Hyland, but if you're not familiar with his name yet, that's totally fine, because he's just starting to pick up steam as a solo artist. However, that doesn't mean he hasn't been making a name for himself in the music industry for over a decade. Right now, Jordan McGraw is opening for the Jonas Brothers, and when you see how hard he's been grinding to make his musical dreams a reality, it's not hard to understand why.

Before McGraw struck out on his own as a solo artist, he was a member of a few different bands; his most notable being the hard-rock band Stars in Stereo, founded in 2011, and his more recent punk-pop band, Hundred Handed. He may have been in a few bands before that, too, because music has always been a staple in his life.

"I think I was in bands before that, too," he tells Elite Daily about his pre-Stars in Stereo days. "Ever since I could play three cords, I was in a band with my friends... Being in a band with a bunch of [people who] all have different influences, you listen to what they’ve learned and you kinda get this tasting of different styles."

But what prompted McGraw to go solo after being part of a group for so long? "It kind of turned into the point where it was either 'go out and try to find four more people to be married to in a band' or just take that jump at being myself. I haven't had more fun playing music than I do right now. It’s just like the best."

McGraw has hit a new level of success since taking that "jump." He performed his single "Met At A Party" with Sarah Hyland at the 2019 Teen Choice Awards (which has a music video in the works), and he's currently an opening act on the Jonas Brothers' Happiness Begins tour. McGraw credits the success he's seeing today to his history in a band.

"I think like the hard rock stuff translates to the on-stage kinda vibe of [being] reckless and having fun and doing whatever you want," McGraw says. "The pop/punk stuff is the not taking yourself too serious, and the pop stuff is the song construction."

The Jonas Brothers can definitely relate to having a history in bands, which is probably why they get along so well on tour with McGraw. He says there's a tell-tale sign to look out for whenever the boys spent the day leading up to a concert on the golf course, actually. "We play golf a lot on tour and if you look at my arms, Nick’s arms, or Joe’s arms, you can tell when we played golf because we totally have a farmer’s tan."

That is one thing I'll definitely be looking out for in the future, Jordan! That, and your "Met At A Party" music video. It can't come soon enough.