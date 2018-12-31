For those of you haven't had the absolute pleasure of watching Netflix's reboot of Queer Eye, I highly recommend dropping whatever you're currently doing to binge watch both seasons immediately. For those of you who already watch, you already know what I mean. The show is incredible and it only takes a few seconds into the pilot episode to fall in love with the Fab Five. But, unfortunately, it looks like one of our favorite members is currently falling out of love with his former beau. Yes, that's right. Jonathan Van Ness and Wilco Froneman split.

If you're sitting there thinking, "wait, JVN had a boyfriend?!" allow me to explain. Van Ness made his first public appearance with Froneman, a South African rugby player based in New York City, at the Creative Arts Emmys in Los Angeles on Sept. 9, 2018. In addition to being an athlete, a scroll through his LinkedIn profile also revealed that Froneman is a Transfer Pricing Manager at Big Four accounting firm Deloitte.

While Sept. 9 marked the date of their first public appearance together, it's unclear how long the two had actually been together at the time of the Emmys. Based on their lovey dovey images and captions, I'm going to go ahead and guess it had been a while.

But, alas, all good things must come to an end. Us Weekly reports that, after a few months together, the couple has officially decided to call it quits. Why? Well, the reason is far too relatable.

On Sunday, Dec. 30, Us Weekly reports Van Ness shared a shirtless photo of himself along with the caption, "cheaters never prosper." Now, of course, that leads us all to believe that Froneman, 32, was probably unfaithful.

That being said, shortly after posting that original caption, Van Ness decided to delete it and, instead, draw some inspiration from Ariana Grande with this new caption:

She taught me love, she taught me patience, how she handles pain, that shits amazing. I’ve loved and I’ve lost but that’s not what I see because look what I found ain’t no need for searching, rounding out my 2018 with a very gorg THANK U NEXT. #selflove 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈 Please don’t go in on Wilco, he doesn’t need the anger & I don’t want to see him suffer so just know I’m all good & sometimes people break up — Love you all so much 💙💙💙

Later, Van Ness turned to Instagram's story feature to further defend Froneman. "I should’ve sat with myself a bit longer before I posted my most recent post,” he wrote. “Wilco is a good person & sometimes things don’t work out. Please don’t attack him on his page. Just let us move on, heal and enjoy your gorgeous New Years celebration! Your girl Jonathan is just fine. Biggest hug.”

OK, as true fans of Van Ness, I think the best way we can all support him during this time is to respect his wishes by leaving Froneman alone. Van Ness's heart may be broken but, as his fans, we all know that he is totally fabulous and will have no trouble moving on.