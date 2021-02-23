JoJo Siwa's Zodiac Sign Makes Her A Steady & Affectionate Partner

Jojo Siwa is in love with a capital L and it’s pretty much the cutest thing ever. The singer spent Valentine's Day loved up with her girlfriend Kylie. "It's my first valentine's day!!" Siwa gushed on Instagram. "No one in the world makes me as happy as this girl does. I'm so thankful to have fallen in love with the most perfect person ever who makes me smile 24/7." Siwa first went public with their relationship on February 8, saying that they had been best friends first. Considering JoJo Siwa's zodiac sign, that's hardly surprising. "Since then I've been the happiest I have ever been!" Siwa wrote.

Siwa was born May 19, 2003, under the sign of Taurus. Those familiar with this sign know that this is one of the most loving and affectionate in the zodiac. Their connection to the earth elements means they're super grounded and value the comfort and stability that comes with being all coupled up. Add to this the fact that their ruling planet, Venus, is associated with love, and means that Taurus is all heart. If you've been following Siwa’s social media lately, this won't come as any surprise. But now that Siwa's all coupled up, what kind of girlfriend will she be? Only Kylie can say for sure, but here is what we can surmise, based on her astrological sign.

Taurus is all about the PDA.

Taurus is naturally affectionate and loves the feeling of being close to the ones they love. You'll always see them holding their partner's hand and using any excuse to sneak a kiss. They love to cuddle up under a blanket, watch movies, and just feel the warmth and comfort of their partner snuggled up next to them. They love kisses and real hugs, and they aren't afraid to show just how much they care, both in private and public.

They aren’t afraid of commitment.

While Taurus isn't willing to settle down with just anyone (in fact, they're notoriously picky), when they find someone they like they aren't afraid to commit. They thrive in relationships and appreciate the comfort that comes with having someone who's solidly on their team. They tend to be a bit of a homebody and are happy just being with that one person that makes them feel the most special.

They want a partner who's also their best friend.

If loyalty matters to you, then you're going to love a Taurus partner. They're all about building a strong foundation with the person they love, and loyalty is at the core of that. Also of great importance to them is that they have a partner who's someone they like as well as love. They want a forever BFF that they can spend time with, and be intimate with too. Oftentimes, Taurus’ relationships begin as friendships and evolve into something more romantic because their friends can't help but be crushing on them. Sound familiar? Yep, Siwa's friends-to-girlfriends trajectory is very familiar to folks who’ve fallen for a Taurus.

They're super stubborn in an argument.

Taurus isn't known for having a fiery temper; if anything, they're slow to anger. They're levelheaded and empathetic and prefer to just talk things through. However, when you do manage to make one mad, you’ll see their notorious stubborn side come out. Once Taurus makes up their mind or feels as though they're being pushed or manipulated, there's no swaying them. It's best to back away and let them process their feelings, then come back when cooler heads prevail.

Despite that stubborn streak, Taureans like Siwa really do make for some of the best partners out there. They're warm, affectionate, and steady. In other words, total endgame material.