It's been more than a decade since John Mayer and Taylor Swift called it quits, but Swifties won't soon let Mayer forget about the relationship. After Mayer joined TikTok on March 1, Tay's fans are trolling him big time over his first video. Not only did Mayer notice the shade-filled comments, but he responded. John Mayer's response to Taylor Swift fans trolling him on TikTok was low-key funny.

Swift and Mayer ended their relationship on a sour note. Her scathing 2010 song "Dear John" is presumed to be written about their relationship, and Swifties have had it out for Mayer ever since. So, when the singer couldn't figure out how to flip his cell phone camera on TikTok, they started poking fun.

"Taylor would know how to flip a camera," one person commented. "John we have not forgotten," another Swiftie said. Many fans quoted lyrics from Swift's song about her ex. "Don't you think 19's too young John?" another comment read.

With his second-ever TikTok video, Mayer seemed to address the criticism from his first clip. The video showed him nodding his head, begrudgingly accepting the backlash. "POV: You're berating me and I'm hearing you out," Mayer captioned the video.

You can see Mayer's first TikTok and his second video responding to fans below.

Mayer's first day on TikTok was an eventful one. He soon posted a third video, saying how "weird" his initial experience on the app was. "That was a weird day. That was a real weird," he sang.

Fans can hear Swift's song rumored to be written about Mayer below.

Mayer previously spoke out about the bad blood between him and Swift in a March 2015 interview with MSNBC. At the time, he said he hoped the drama would all be put in the past.

"Now I can just go, 'Look, I can say the name Taylor Swift.' She’s an artist. I'm an artist. Everybody stop, nobody's got cancer," he said. "We're rich people who get to live out our dreams. Let's just stop it. I'm a musician who's bigger than one song or one record."

For Mayer, the relationship drama is all water under the bridge, but Swifties can't say the same.