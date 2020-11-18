John Legend's got jokes! The singer was not at all bothered when Michael B. Jordan was named 2020's Sexiest Man Alive by People magazine, a title that Legend previously held. Not only did he send Jordan a message of congrats, but John Legend's response to Michael B. Jordan taking his Sexiest Man Alive title is truly the funniest thing you'll read all day.

Legend was named People's Sexiest Man Alive in 2019, but on Tuesday, Nov. 17, his reign finally came to an end when the magazine announced that Jordan had taken the coveted title for 2020. Jordan shared his excitement for the accolade in an Instagram post, writing: "My grandma lookin down talkin bout “that’s my baby” 🤎😂Thanks @People for naming me 2020’s #SexiestManAlive! Order a copy !"

Discussing his new title, Jordan told People this was something he — and even his friends — didn't expect. "You know, everybody always made that joke, like, ‘Mike, this is the one thing you’re probably not going to get.' But it’s a good club to be a part of," he said.

But Legend was thrilled to welcome Jordan to the Sexiest Man Alive club – especially because he says now he doesn't have to keep up with his sex appeal. "Congratulations to my brother Michael B!" Legend tweeted on Wednesday, Nov. 19. "And thank you! I can now keep gaining this quarantine weight in peace without the pressure of a title to maintain."

Legend wasn't the only celeb thrilled about Jordan's new title. Underneath his IG post, Megan Thee Stallion commented, "Okayyy sexiest man aliveeeee," with the clapping emoji. Jamie Foxx also chimed in, writing: "Damn right!!!!!!!"

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images; Aaron J. Thornton/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Legend's response was truly epic, but fans are eagerly waiting to see what his wife, Chrissy Teigen, has to say about Jordan snagging the title for 2020.