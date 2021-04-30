Talking about pregnancy loss isn’t easy, but thankfully more and more parents who have experienced it are starting conversations about the topic. One of Hollywood’s most-beloved power couples, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, has been particularly open about losing their third child back in September 2020. Teigen wrote a candid essay reflecting on her stillbirth two months after the experience, while her Grammy-winning husband hadn’t yet publicly discussed the loss of their son at length. But recently, John Legend’s quotes about sharing the details of Baby Jack’s death are super eye-opening.

Although model, cookbook author, and mother-of-two Chrissy Teigen is known for being open AF about her personal life on social media — she’s even been nicknamed the “unofficial mayor of Twitter,” thanks to her outspokenness on the app — her hubby of eight years is considerably more lowkey about spilling tea online in general. For instance, in September, when Teigen shared a five-paragraph Instagram post explaining her pregnancy loss, Legend expressed his feelings via a short but heartfelt quote-tweet: “We love you, Jack 🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤.” Since then, Chrissy has also spoken out about her pregnancy loss in a personal essay and press interviews.

Now, Legend took a turn sharing his perspective on an April 28 episode of CBS This Morning — and what he revealed during the interview is so important.

“You know, Chrissy always is more sharing than I am,” Legend said. “I'm a bit more private. But what I've learned through that process is, first of all, how often this happens to so many other families around the world. We felt a real sense of community by sharing it with other people. They felt seen by us, we felt seen by them, and I think it helps everyone to deal with their grief when they know there are other people out there feeling it too.”

Due to the stigma surrounding pregnancy loss, the celeb couple's choice to reveal the details of their experience may have surprised some. But the stars were actually met with an overwhelmingly positive response from other parents who appreciated their honesty. This reaction was heartwarming, since many parents experience remorse and isolation after pregnancy loss, noted Legend. “People feel such shame and they feel lonely,” he said. “I think we helped people feel less lonely.”

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Even though the Voice judge was initially hesitant to speak out about Baby Jack’s passing, he’s “glad” he went with Chrissy’s instinct to share their story. As the World Health Organization acknowledges that parents who experience pregnancy loss need empathy and respect — not shame and stigma — this power couple’s vulnerability is totally appreciated.