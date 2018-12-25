John Legend is in the Christmas spirit and it’s all because of his sweet, little family. The 39-year-old crooner took to Instagram on Christmas day to share some holiday cheer with his wife Chrissy Teigen and his 2-year-old daughter Luna front and center. John Legend’s photo of Chrissy Teigen and Luna on Christmas Eve 2018 will definitely make you smile.

In the photo, which Legend shared on Tuesday, Dec. 25, you can see Teigen and daughter Luna smiling bright for the camera. Both look like they’re all dressed up and in celebration mode! While the photo is more of a close-up of Teigen and Luna, you can definitely see that there are people in the background. So, it seems like they were enjoying some sort of holiday gathering with family and friends.

But, as I mentioned, Luna and Teigen were at the forefront of the photo, so Legend’s focus was totally on them! It’s an adorable photo, for sure. And Legend’s caption for it is even more adorable.

“Christmas Eve with my favorite girls,” Legend wrote in the caption of the post.

Legend is clearly in love with his little family. If it wasn’t totally obvious before, he definitely made it known with this post. And it’s so sweet to see!

Take a look at Legend’s photo down below:

There was, of course, one person missing from the photo: Legend’s son, Miles. But I’m sure there was a good reason for that. Miles is only 7-months-old, so it wouldn't surprise me if he was taking a little snooze somewhere off camera.

Legend did, however, post a photo of baby Miles on Sunday, Dec. 23, so he wasn’t totally missing from the holiday festivities. In the photo, you can see Miles sporting a mohawk and a cute bib. And he looks exactly like his dad which is wild!

Here’s a look at little Miles (AKA John Legend’s mini me):

And on Christmas Eve, Legend also gave fans an incredible glimpse at what Christmas looks like at his house. In the photo, which Legend posted on Monday, Dec. 24, you can see the family’s gigantic Christmas tree and a whole bunch of gifts surrounding it. The tree is spectacularly lit and quite a sight to see! I mean, look how pretty it is:

Of course, that isn’t all the Christmas goodness Legend has shared in recent days. He also gave fans and followers a brief listen to his specially crafted Christmas album as well as a glimpse at a really cute photo of the whole family. The photo shows the all four members of the family gathered around the Christmas tree and smiling for the camera. It’s really cute and festive!

“Your Christmas party playlist is solved! Enjoy the glow of the yule log while listening to my new album #ALegendaryChristmas,” Legend captioned the post.

Have a look:

All in all, it looks like Legend is really in the Christmas spirit this year and his whole family is coming along for the ride!