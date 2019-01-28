John Krasinski & Emily Blunt's Body Language At The SAG Awards Is What Love Looks Like

If I had to pick just one celebrity couple to root for, it would have to be John Krasinski and Emily Blunt. Sure, there are a lot of other Hollywood romances to cheer on, but the one that really has my heart are these two. That’s because not only after almost a decade of marriage do they seem like they are still truly into one another, but they make love and marriage just seem so fun. They don't just love one another; they seem to truly like each other and that, to me, is epic relationship goals. Fortunately, John Krasinski and Emily Blunt's body language at the SAG Awards did nothing to change the way I feel about them. If anything, it just confirmed it more.

While anyone can see that these two are sweet together, I wanted to dig a little a deeper and discover what the more subtle aspects of their body language would tell us about their ongoing connection and relationship dynamic. So, I reached out to body language experts for their take on the vibe between them at his year’s SAG awards. The expert analysis did not disappoint. That's because love, passion, and compatibility can hide in even the smallest and most minute gestures or expressions. With that said, here is what the experts see in their body language.

1 Forget the eyes — it’s all in the feet. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Want to know how someone feels? The experts say for get the face and look down. “When I look at this photo, one thing jumps out: Look at his feet,” Patti Wood, a body language expert and author of Snap: Making the Most of First Impressions, Body Language, and Charisma, tells Elite Daily. “The most critical part of a couple body language read is the feet, it’s clear his most important ‘destination’ is her!” But Woods also notes that their bodies and energies are leaning into one another as you move up as well. “You also see his love in his lean towards her,” she points out. “She curves towards him, just a curvy as her dress slightly at the heard and more dramatically at the pelvis, with the pelvis curve that aligning with this pelvis showing they have a hot sexual match.” For Traci Brown, body language expert and author of Persuasion Point: Body Language and Speech for Influence, what stands out most in this image is just how in sync the two of them are. “They're matching each other with their reserved closed mouth smiles. But they're still giving each other their focus and attention,” she tells Elite Daily.

2 They love to joke around and play off of one another. Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Thanks to this photo’s candid nature, Wood says we get to see a lot more of this couple’s actual dynamic, which is very playful. “I love seeing one member of couple hamming it up and see how their partner responds. She always thinks he is funny! We see her here with her head up, elongated neck and playful smile she is trying to subdue and can’t. Also look at that handclasp they are holding while their torsos are facing each other that shows a true deep connection,” says Wood. Body language expert Blanca Cobb agrees. “Their heads might be looking over John’s shoulder, but their bodies are showing what’s most important. And that is each other. From their shoulders to their feet, it’s about them,” she tells Elite Daily. Brown notes that, again, even when they are distracted, they remain in simpatico body language-wise. “This is one of the rare instances where we see their attention pulled away from each other — but they're still looking at the same thing at the same time,” she shares.

3 They share a deep and comfortable intimacy. Charley Gallay/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In this image, the experts see a couple that has a natural intimacy, who truly enjoy each other’s company, and who still have plenty of sexual tension. “They are in a love V,” explains Wood, which refers to the position of their hips, which create a V and denotes sexual attraction. “But the best part of this photo,” adds Wood, “is they way she is looking up at him, see the raised cheeks, that’s pure happy adoration.” Brown also immediately zeroed in on the couple’s smiles. “They're more happy here with open mouth smiles. And she's looking him right in the eye at close range,” she notes. “That's hard to do if you're not really intimate.” Cobb agrees that what you are seeing here is a couple that really is still madly in love. “The look on Emily’s face is one of love and admiration for her man,” Cobb concludes.