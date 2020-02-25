John Cena's love for BTS runs deep. As ARMYs all over the world swooned over BTS' Feb. 24 appearance on The Tonight With Jimmy Fallon, Cena was right there with the rest of the stans. John Cena's response to BTS' shoutout on the Tonight Show is priceless.

Cena has long fanboyed over RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, and it's clear now that the feelings are mutual. During an interview with Metro in March 2018, Cena announced he was a proud member of the BTS ARMY. Ahead of BTS' release of Map of the Soul: 7 on Friday, Feb. 21, Cena spoke to Metro about what he admires about BTS and how their life values align with what he believes in. Cena explained the rules of his life:

Live life, be present and be honest with yourself about who you are and who you’re not, because it allows you to achieve the things you really want and not put on this fake sort of front of like, 'I’m doing this to give a great image of who I am, but really I’d like to do these things.' And that’s a brave step for a lot of folk. BTS touches on self-care and self-love. Loving yourself and being OK with who you are is the first step to being like, 'Well, these are the things I would like to accomplish.'

So when the boys of BTS got the chance to gush over Cena during their New York City takeover with Jimmy Fallon — where they were interviewed in an empty subway car — they did just that. When Fallon asked the boys if there is one person they want to meet that they haven't yet, they didn't have to think twice.

“John Cena! I want to see him," RM said. "He’s a big fan of us and we’re a big fans mutually. We were always watching WWE since we were 13.”

After the boys all did their impressions of Cena from his WWE days, Fallon promised to make the meeting happen. Cena's reaction to the shoutout was seriously so sweet. He tweeted:

"Pardon my language but HOLY SH*T!!! ⁦@jimmyfallon⁩ as if I couldn’t love you any more!! ⁦@bts_bighit⁩ ⁦@BTS_twt⁩ are huge ⁦@WWE⁩ fans!! Hope one day we can meet!! You’re amazing Jimmy Fallon! ⁦@FallonTonight⁩ #BTSArmy"

Now to wait for Fallon to make this meeting happen, because it's sure to be epic.