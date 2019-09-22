Sophie Turner was ready to have a big night this Sunday at the 2019 Emmys, but unfortunately, she was not able to bring her husband Joe Jonas with her to the awards ceremony. Although Jonas could not be with his wife due to the Happiness Begins tour, he still shared his love and support via Instagram. Joe Jonas' Instagram story about Sophie Turner's Emmy nomination shows that although he is miles away from Turner, he is still pulling for her to get a big win at the Emmys.

While Sophie Turner's show Game of Thrones has been nominated a ton of times over the past several years, this year's Emmys ceremony was definitely the most important one for Turner. Not only is it the final Emmys ceremony to honor Game of Thrones since HBO's fantasy epic concluded this year, but the 2019 Emmys also marks the first time that Tuner has earned her own Emmy nomination for her acting on the series. Turner earned a nomination in the Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series category, alongside three other Game of Thrones stars: Lena Headey, Gwendoline Christie, and Maisie Williams. While that is some seriously tough competition, at least it also means that if Turner does lose the award, it would likely be to a close friend.

But sadly, Sophie Turner's husband Joe Jonas was unable to go to the Emmys with her to support his wife on her big night. Joe's band the Jonas Brothers had a concert in Kansas City, Missouri on Sunday, Sept. 22 — the same night as the 2019 Emmy Awards. So, clearly, Jonas had to skip out on the Emmys, but despite his distance, he still took the time to post a super sweet message to Sophie Turner.

Prior to the Emmys, Joe Jonas posted a candid shot of Sophie Turner on his Instagram stories and wrote: "I am so proud of you. You are nominated for an Emmy! You are incredible. I love you." Turner saw the message and reposted it on her Instagram stories, writing back "I love you bubba!"

And Joe was not the only Jonas brother to wish Sophie Turner well on her big Emmys night. Nick Jonas also took to Instagram to post a pic of Turner's character Sansa Stark and congratulate his brother's wife, writing: "8 seasons of brilliant work. Congrats on your Emmy nomination @sophiet. Cheering for you tonight."

So, although Sophie Turner had to hit the red carpet without her husband, she definitely still had all of his love and support, as well as the support of the other Jonas Brothers. And it definitely looks like Sophie Turner will have a huge night, especially since Game of Thrones scored a record-breaking 32 nominations this year, making it the show to earn the most Emmy nominations in one year. The show already won ten Emmys at the Creative Arts Emmys a week ahead of the Primetime Emmy Awards, and it is still nominated 14 times in the major categories on Sunday night's ceremony. Here's hoping that Sophie Turner can bring home a win!