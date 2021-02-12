What a sweet surprise! Joe and Jill Biden's Valentine's Day decorations are definitely a bright spot in 2021. Following the POTUS' inauguration ceremony on Jan. 20, the first lady decided to spread some holiday cheer by decorating the White House lawn with large pink, red, and white hearts. And what's so cool about the cardboard cut-outs is that each one had a special word on it, like "unity," "healing," "compassion," "courage," "hope," and more. How wonderful!

While talking to reporters outside with her husband and their two German shepherds, Champ and Major, Jill said she wanted to do something special, as there are so many Americans who are struggling due the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. "I just wanted some joy. With the pandemic, just everybody's feeling a little down," she said. "So, it's just a little joy. A little hope. That's all." Aww.

Joe noted that Valentine's Day is the First Lady's "favorite" holiday, and in a statement that her office released to USA Today, they said Jill is "known for her sense of humor, love of surprises, and celebrating traditions, especially with her family." They added, "Valentine's Day has always been one of her favorite holidays. Sending messages of healing, unity, hope and compassion, this is her Valentine to the country."

While outside, Joe also revealed that Jill loves doing special things for him. He recalled a time when Jill drew a heart on one of the White House's windows that said, "Joe loves Jill." This happened during his first year in office as vice president, and when Biden saw what Jill did, it made him laugh because of how the message was written. "Not Jill loves Joe," he pointed out. But regardless, "everybody knows I love her more than she loves me!" he gushed. What a cute couple!

The Bidens have been together since they first met in 1975. Joe loved the educator so much that — as Jill previously told Vogue — he proposed to her five times before she actually said yes. The couple ended up getting married in 1977 and three years later, they welcomed their daughter, Ashley, making them a family of five with Joe's two sons.

With such an amazing love story, it's easy to understand why Valentine's Day is Jill's favorite holiday and why she wanted to decorate the White House lawn with such sweet sentiments. I couldn't ask for a better Valentine's Day present than that.