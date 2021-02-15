When it comes to Valentine's Day in the White House, each U.S. president has had his own unique way of celebrating. While some first couples took trips to upscale restaurants and hotels, others simply exchanged love letters and flowers, per Insider. In the digital age, however, almost everyone knows the best way to show your S.O. you really care is to show them off on all your social media outlets. President Joe Biden’s Valentine’s Day post to Jill was so sweet and thoughtful, it might make you wonder why your partner only got you a card.

On Feb. 14, President Biden took to Twitter to share a simple but heartwarming message dedicated to his wife. Alongside a photo of him embracing Jill from behind, he wrote, "The love of my life and the life of my love. Happy Valentine’s Day, Jilly."

Speaking of the first couple's love story, Vice President Kamala Harris headed to social media to reveal that the POTUS had taken a trip down memory lane and shared some sweet details about the couple's Valentine's Day festivities from back when he was vice president. In a Valentine's Day tweet, Harris revealed that Biden showed her where Jill wrote "Joe loves Jill" on all the window panes of the White House back in 2009.

While Harris didn't reveal if she pulled off the same gesture this year, the first lady did share a playful post in honor of the holiday. On Twitter, she posted a photo of herself visiting Capitol Hill bakery The Sweet Lobby where she purchased a "luxe" box of 20 macarons, another six-piece macaron box, and a dozen assorted cupcakes. Jill Biden commemorated the visit, which The Washingtonian reported was her first to a local food business in the area, with a photo and a cheeky message.

"Dropped by @TheSweetLobby earlier to pick up some Valentine’s treats for the weekend. Shhh – don’t tell Joe!" she wrote.

The couple has been married since June 1977, remaining together through the best and worst of days. Although the first couple has a rock-solid relationship now, things weren't so picture perfect when they first met in 1975. Biden's wife and daughter died in a fatal car accident in 1972, leaving him a widower with two sons, while Jill and her husband separated and filed for divorce in 1974. In a November 2016 interview with Vogue, Jill admitted she was apprehensive at first, stating, "I was a senior, and I had been dating guys in jeans and clogs and T-shirts, he came to the door and he had a sport coat and loafers, and I thought, 'God, this is never going to work, not in a million years."

Still, the two immediately hit it off, and Jill agreed to marry Biden — after she turned him down the first four times. Fifth time's the charm, I guess? During a speech at the 2012 Democratic National Convention, Jill spoke candidly about their relationship. "Joe often tells people that I didn't agree to marry him until the fifth time he asked me," she said. "The truth is, I loved him from the start."

Looking back, it's easy to see how the two were practically meant for one another. After 44 years of celebrating joys and mourning hardships in marriage, living at the White House will almost certainly be a breeze for the couple.