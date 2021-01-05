Inauguration Day is just a few weeks away on Jan. 20, and President Donald Trump shows no signs of slowing down his gambit to overturn the November election. In a remarkable phone call originally released by The Washington Post on Jan. 3, Trump can be heard pressuring Georgia's Republican Secretary of State, Brad Raffensperger, to "find" votes that would secure a win for him in the traditionally conservative state. The President-elect, however, isn't having it — Joe Biden's response to Trump's Georgia phone call is spot-on, and basically sums up what the majority of America is thinking.

"I don't know why he still wants the job," Biden said of Trump in his Jan. 4 speech while campaigning for Democratic candidates in Georgia’s Senate runoff election. "He doesn't wanna do the work," he added, noting how he believes the Trump administration "has gotten off to a godawful start" in 2021, and how "the president spends more time whining and complaining" than solving problems. Although Biden didn't outright mention Trump's Jan. 2 Georgia phone call with Raffensperger, his comments came almost immediately after the audio recording was released by The Washington Post on Jan. 3. During the same Senate runoff campaign event, Sen. Kamala Harris called out the president's phone call directly, labeling it a "bald-faced, bold abuse of power by the president of the United States."

In the recording of the call released by the Post, the president can be heard pressuring Raffensperger to come up with the exact number of votes needed to win the general election in Georgia, and repeating unfounded claims of widespread voter fraud. "I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have. Because we won the state," Trump said, per the Post. He added at another point, “So what are we going to do here, folks? I only need 11,000 votes. Fellas, I need 11,000 votes. Give me a break.” The White House did not immediately return Elite Daily's request for comment on the call.

After The Washington Post released the audio recording of the call on Jan. 3, Trump acknowledged the matter via Twitter. "I spoke to Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger yesterday about Fulton County and voter fraud in Georgia," he wrote in a Jan. 3 tweet. "He was unwilling, or unable, to answer questions such as the 'ballots under table' scam, ballot destruction, out of state 'voters,' dead voters, and more. He has no clue!" Trump added. There is no evidence of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election.

Jessica McGowan/Getty Images News/Getty Images

"There's nothing wrong with saying that you've recalculated [the votes]," Trump told Raffensperger according to The Washington Post's released audio recordings of the call, claiming without evidence that over 18,000 ballots for Biden were scanned at least three times. "Well Mr. President ... the data you have is wrong," Raffensperger stated. "We have to stand by our numbers. We believe our numbers are right," he continued.

Before the Electoral College certified the 2020 election results on Dec. 14, 2020, Georgia confirmed Biden's 11,779-vote win with three recounts. The Trump campaign's legal team has failed to provide evidence of widespread election fraud in multiple state courts (including Georgia), and according to a Nov. 12, 2020 statement from the U.S. government's Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Agency, "the November 3rd election was the most secure in American history . . . There is no evidence that any voting system deleted or lost votes, changed votes, or was in any way compromised."

Even though 2020 is over, it looks like America is going to have to deal with Trump's baseless claims about voter fraud just a little bit longer.