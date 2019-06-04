Even though summer doesn't officially start until June 21, it feels like the season is already in full swing. The sun is shining, the beaches are open, and people are packing for their seasonal getaways before the weather gets cold again. If you haven't planned a vacay yet, you might be interested in JetBlue's summer 2019 flash sale. The special — which ends on Thursday, June 6 — offers a ton of discounted flights for the season. With that being said, right now is the perfect time to plan your last-minute summer getaway. But before you book your flights, I'll tell you a little bit more about the deal.

If you're registered for JetBlue updates, you might've gotten an email on Tuesday, June 4 that officially announced the sale. If you didn't, I'll relay the information. According to JetBlue, its current two-day flash sale will end on June 6, which means there isn't *too* much time to fully plan your vacation prior to booking your plane tickets. Still, if your heart is set on a summertime getaway, this is the perfect opportunity to score cheap flights now and plan your trip later. Plus, the sale's travel window is specifically ideal for summer vacations.

Let's get into detail about that travel window, because it's important. According to JetBlue, anyone who buys their plane tickets before June 6 will score discounted rates between June 17, 2019 and Aug. 29, 2019. When you think about it, that's *prime* vacation time — so mark your calendars and request some PTO.

Speaking of travel dates, there are a few more things that you should know before you whip your wallet out. One of 'em refers to blackout dates, because they do apply to this flash sale. According to JetBlue, those dates are from July 1 to July 11, so keep that in mind. Another thing you should keep on your radar while booking your vacay is the fact that this flash sale only adheres to travel between Monday and Thursday each week. So, if you're looking for discounted tickets, you might want to consider a mid-week trip instead of a weekend one.

(But if you're only available on weekends, go ahead and splurge. You deserve it.)

Now that you know when to book your flights through JetBlue's current flash sale, you might be wondering how you can do it. Thankfully, the process is simple. First, you'll need to head to JetBlue's sale page for its current special. When you're there, enter your origin and destination locations (you can scan through regional options), and then hit "Update fares."

After that, various calendars with discounted ticket prices will appear on your screen. Scroll until you find prices and dates that work for you, and then hit "See flights." From there, you'll be able to start the booking process and purchase your plane tickets.

Stephen Chernin/Getty Images News/Getty Images

While you're scrolling through trip itineraries and prices, you'll probably see a ton of affordable flights on sale. One example is this $59 one-way flight from Las Vegas, Nevada, to Long Beach, California, and another is this $69 one-way flight from New York, New York, to Nantucket, Massachusetts. Those are only a few examples, but there are plenty more where they came from.

Regardless of where you're trying to go, right now is the perfect time to book your summer vacation(s). Head to JetBlue's sale page before this flash sale ends and enjoy the sunshine wherever you go.