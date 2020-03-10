With warmer days just around the corner, JetBlue is helping wannabe travelers spring into the next season with some serious discounts on flights. Whether you're in the mood to visit a city that's a cultural mecca or a tropical vacay that'll put those winter blues behind you once and for all, you'll want to check out JetBlue's Spring 2020 flight sale. With flights starting as low as $39 and a number of wanderlust-provoking destinations on offer, there's no better time to start packing your bags.

From now until Wednesday, March 11 at the earlier of 11:59 p.m. ET or local time, travelers can get in on some of the best airfare deals of the year thus far with JetBlue's spring flight sale. If you've been slacking on booking that spring getaway, it's likely you won't find cheaper prices than some of the discounts on offer during this promotion, which is valid for travel between March 18 and June 18. Dates from April 8 through April 23 and May 21 through May 25 are blacked out as part of this deal. Sale fares are only valid for travel from Monday through Thursday, meaning it's likely you'll have to request some time off to take advantage of these prices. However, with numerous tickets starting under $50 to a number of extremely desirable destinations, you'll probably want to start drafting the "OOO" message.

In the $39 range, East Coast residents have the option to fly out from Boston or from New York to Orlando, Florida for the discounted price. Meanwhile, for those who live further south, they can check out the $39 one-way ticket from Fort Lauderdale to the Bahamas.

Shutterstock

Meanwhile, for those who live in the Midwest, they can expect to pay just $10 more for a Florida getaway. JetBlue is offering $49 fares from Chicago to Fort Lauderdale or from Cleveland to Fort Lauderdale, making it so cost-effective to enjoy get those warm weather vibes started a little early.

These are just a few of the many different sale prices on offer at the moment, so comb through JetBlue's sale page and start making plans for a vitamin D-filled getaway.