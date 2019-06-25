Now that it's officially summertime, you probably have a few beach trips or seasonal getaways in the works. If you don't, it's not too late to book one. Thanks to JetBlue's "Something Blue" flight sale, you can still score cheap plane tickets for the summer and fall months (like, really cheap). Whether you want to soak up the sun on a California beach or explore a new city before it gets too chilly outside, JetBlue has your back with affordable fares. If you're hoping to partake in the special, I'll give you the DL.

Those of you who are signed up for JetBlue updates might've gotten an email on Monday, June 24 that announced the "Something Blue" sale. If you didn't, though, I'll tell you the deets. According to the airline's email, its current flight sale will run until Wednesday, June 26 at 11:59 p.m. ET. Like always, that doesn't give you a ton of time to plan *every* detail before booking your vacay. However, if you were already planning on setting up a getaway for the end of summer or beginning of fall, this might be the perfect opportunity to get the ball rolling (without breaking the bank, of course).

Now that you know when to book your flights with the "Something Blue" sale, you'll have to know which dates to book 'em for. Get your calendars out, y'all.

In order to score cheap plane tickets on behalf of JetBlue's current sale, you'll have to book your trips for travel between Aug. 1, 2019 and Oct. 31, 2019, per the airline. That gives you the perfect opportunity to plan a post-summer vacay before the autumn temps start to drop.

If you're looking at your schedule for those months, there are a few more things that you should keep in mind. According to JetBlue, the "Something Blue" sale only adheres to various Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays during that time frame. In other words, it might be cheaper to travel during a weekday if you're hoping to score affordable plane tickets through the sale.

Another thing to keep in mind while booking your flights is JetBlue's list of blackout dates. According to the airline's email regarding its current sale, blackout dates for the "Something Blue" special are from Aug. 29 to Sept. 3, Sept. 30 to Oct. 1, and Oct. 14. If you keep those dates in mind while booking your vacation, you'll be ready to score cheap fares.

Mario Tama/Getty Images News/Getty Images

After you solidify your travel dates and request some PTO, you can finally book your flights. In order to do so, head to JetBlue's Fare Finder and enter your departure and destination locations, as well as the number of travelers you'll be vacationing with. After that, virtual calendars will populate at the bottom of your screen. Those calendars will show bolded fares that are discounted for the sale, and you'll be able to choose which ones you want and move forward with the booking process.

While you're looking through flight deals, you'll probably see a ton of affordable options. Some examples include this $59 one-way flight from Las Vegas, Nevada to Long Beach, California, and this $69 one-way flight from Boston, Massachusetts to Washington D.C. Depending on where you want to go and what you want to see, JetBlue has you covered.