JetBlue is celebrating its 20th anniversary by offering customers massive discounts on flights. You could score some seriously cheap tickets to dream destinations during JetBlue's February Birthday Flight Sale. There are even flights to Las Vegas for $20 during the limited-time promotion.

To score a cheap fare, you'll need to purchase your flight between Tuesday, Feb. 11 and the earlier of 11:59 p.m. ET or local time on Wednesday, Feb. 12. Since you don't have much time before the deal vanishes, you'll want to start planning your ideal trip ASAP. To get started, head to the low fare searcher on the website, where you can choose your originating city. Once you've got your departure city selected, the low fare searcher will show you all the available flight options.

I found numerous dream bookings at my fingertips using the low fare searcher. To give you a preview of some of the getaways you could go on this year, there's a $54 flight from New York City to Charleston, South Carolina; a $54 flight from Atlanta, Georgia, to Fort Lauderdale, Florida; a $74 flight from Washington. D.C., to Boston Massachusetts; and a $64 flight from Chicago, Illinois, to Fort Lauderdale, Florida. If you're based on the West Coast, check out the $54 flight from San Francisco, California, to Long Beach, California. One of the most exciting fares during the flight sale is the $20 flight from Long Beach, California, to Las Vegas, Nevada. You can look forward to exciting nightlife and world-class dining during your Vegas vacay.

joe daniel price/Moment Unreleased/Getty Images

Before you finalize your booking, you'll want to know about certain fare conditions, which you can check out in detail by scrolling down to the flight terms and restrictions section. The promotion is valid for flights booked for travel on Tuesdays and Wednesdays between Feb. 19 and June 16, 2020. There are also certain blackout dates: March 18 through March 31, 2020, and April 14 through April 21, 2020. The discounted fares are nonrefundable and nontransferable, so make sure you double check your itinerary before purchasing the tickets. Once you've got that set, you can look forward to an exciting vacay in 2020.