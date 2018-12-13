There are very few things I love more than showering my family and friends with Christmas presents during the holiday season. But sometimes, coming up with a high quality gift is difficult to do, especially if you're on a relatively strict budget like I am. This year I'm in luck, though, because JetBlue's Dec. 13 Holiday Flash Sale has $25 flights, which make for the perfect gifts. IMO, there's nothing better than giving the gift of travel to the people you love.

To take advantage of this deal, navigate to JetBlue's Holiday Edition of the brand's Flash Fares page to find a cheap plane ticket for you or a friend to travel on Christmas Eve (Dec. 24) or on Christmas Day (Dec. 25). That's right — you'll be able to book one-way holiday flights for under $30 on Dec. 13 until 11:59 p.m. Keep in mind that JetBlue Flash Fares are only valid for certain flights, dates, and routes, and where you decide to go is all subject to availability, while supplies last. Take a look at each of the available destinations below — hopefully you'll be able to find an enticing flight leaving from an airport near you.

If you're merely looking for a change of scenery but you aren't looking to go too far, JetBlue has you covered. The airline is offering enticingly short flights on their Holiday Edition of Flash Fares page, such as one going from San Juan, Puerto Rico to St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands for only $25 on Dec. 25, and another going from Long Beach, California to San Francisco, California for $25 on Dec. 24. If you're on the East Coast, though — don't worry. There's also a flight going from Fort Lauderdale, Florida to Jacksonville, Florida on Dec. 24. You definitely have options if you're just looking for a short, quick getaway.

If you're living that Southern life and you're seeking out snow this holiday season, there are also a number of incredibly tempting options leaving heading up North. You can book a flight out of Charleston, South Carolina going to New York, New York for only $25 on Dec. 24, or if you're looking for a slightly shorter flight, you can go from Baltimore, Maryland to Boston, Massachusetts for $25 on Dec. 25. There's also a flight leaving from Tampa, Florida to Boston, Massachusetts for $25 on Dec. 25, another leaving from Fort Lauderdale, Florida going to Detroit, Michigan, and a trip from Orlando, Florida to Providence, Rhode Island — each of them for only $25 on Dec. 24. So, if you're looking to cool down a bit, these are absolutely perfect for you snowbirds.

If none of these flights work out for those on your list this year, give the gift of travel accessories instead. There are so many adorable travel gifts for under $15 that are perfect for the wanderlusters in your life, from luggage tags to travel journals. Check 'em out.

Giving awesome gifts on a budget can be tricky, but JetBlue is coming in clutch with their flash sale. Get in on it before all the flights are gone — you only have a few hours left.