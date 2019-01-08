JetBlue's Big Winter Sale Is Back For A Second Round, Because Vacations Do Come True

If you missed out on JetBlue's 48-hour flight sale last week, you have one more chance to make 2019 the year you travel more without breaking the back. JetBlue's Big Winter Sale is back for a second round, and just like the first time, it's giving aspiring travelers the opportunity to ring in the new year with faraway destinations, warm weather, and, most importantly for us cash-strapped individuals, great bang for your buck. Grab your swimsuit and your favorite sunglasses out of storage, because the airline is offering $44 one-way tickets to sunny cities in Florida and California for your best spring yet.

On Tuesday, Jan. 8, the budget airlines decided to bring back its Big Winter Sale, and its return is basically a sign from the universe that you should be booking a vacation ASAP. Customers have until Wednesday, Jan. 9 to buy one-way tickets to sunkissed destinations like Orlando, Florida and Long Beach, California starting at just $44 for a one-way flight. If you've been wanting to spend some time at the Magical Kingdom or Universal Orlando, now seems like the time to make those dreams a reality.

Obviously, the cheaper-than-cheap $44 ticket caught my eye (you can score one of those from Atlanta, Georgia to Orlando, or to Long Beach from either San Francisco or San Jose), but there are plenty of other options that are also a great deal. By paying just $5 more, Bean Town residents can head to eastern cities like Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, or Rochester and Buffalo in New York. Considering that the airline's bases are in Boston, Fort Lauderdale, and Long Beach, you can expect to score some of the best deals to and from these cities.

If you're like me, the holiday withdrawals have been extra hard this year. One moment, you're living your best "OOO" life and eating all the Christmas cookies your body can handle, and the next, all the cheer and festivities of the past couple months are gone and replaced with January gloom and New Year's resolutions that you're already falling behind on. Luckily, January is one of the best times of the year to book cheap flights, which means that you can spend a part of the dreariest month of the year basking on a beach and living your best life.

To view the complete list of flights, you're going to want to head over to JetBlue's Deals page, but here are a few of the sale prices from big metropolitan centers that stood out to me. For under $100, New Yorkers can head to JFK to flee the Big Apple's brutal winters for Austin, Charleston, Jacksonville, Bermuda, Orlando, and Aguadilla in Puerto Rico. Meanwhile, Windy City residents will want to hop on a $69 flight from Chicago to Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

As for the sale's fine-print, it's pretty run-of-the-mill. Like for round one of the Big Winter Sale, these rock-bottom fares are only valid for travel booked on either Tuesdays or Wednesdays between Wednesday, Jan. 16 and Wednesday, April 10. In addition, the two blackout dates — Tuesday, Feb. 19 and Wednesday, Feb. 20 — still apply. In other words, you could be sipping a fruity cocktail on a warm beach in just a few days if you want to, and I have a feeling you won't want to waste any time getting back into vacation mode.

Again, you only have until Wednesday, Jan. 9 to make your purchase(s), so I'd spend some time browsing the different options and request those vacay days ASAP.