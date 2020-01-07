You can beat the winter blues by snagging a cheap getaway this season. JetBlue's 2020 Winter Flight Sale is offering awesome steals to make your dream vacay finally come true. There are fares as low as $49, so get ready to hop on a plane to an exciting destination.

JetBlue's Winter Flight Sale runs from Tuesday, Jan. 7, through Wednesday, Jan. 8, at 11:59 p.m. ET, or 11:59 p.m. local time, whichever is earlier where you live. That means you only have two days to book a discounted flight, so I'd suggest acting fast before it disappears. To get started, just head to Jet Blue's Winter Flight Sale page where you can input your desired departure city. The flight searcher will then show you a list of all the itineraries you can pick from along with the cheapest fare available.

Some of the cheapest one-way fares include $59 flights from Charleston, South Carolina, to New York City. The Big Apple is an exciting hotpot where you can visit historic sights as well as indulge in culinary delights. If you're based on the West Coast, there are $49 flights from Las Vegas, Nevada, to Long Beach, California. For those flying from Nashville, Tennessee, there are $69 flights to Fort Lauderdale, Florida. You could also take advantage of $54 flights from Orlando, Florida, to Atlanta, Georgia, where there are numerous family-friendly spots like the Coca Cola Museum and Georgia Aquarium.

Shutterstock

Once you've got your sights set on a vacay, you'll want to note the restrictions of the sale. The deal is valid for travel on Tuesdays and Wednesdays between Jan. 21 and March 31. There are also blackout dates, which run from Feb. 18 through Feb. 19. You can read more of the restrictions in detail by scrolling down to the terms and conditions section of the page. Since the flights are nonrefundable and nontransferable, make sure to double check your calendar to make sure you've got time off before you book. Get ready for your getaway to warm up the winter months.