Thanks to JetBlue's year-end sale, you could score a deal on a dream vacay in the new year. JetBlue's two-day December 2019 flight sale is in full swing, and there are a bunch of affordable flights for the upcoming season. Let your wanderlust run wild, because the promotion is packed with dream destinations to choose from.

To score a cheap fare, you'll need to purchase your flight between Tuesday, Dec. 17 and the earlier of 11:59 p.m. ET or local time on Wednesday, Dec. 18. You can start planning your ideal trip using the low fare searcher on the website, where you'll be able to put in your originating city to see all the available low fare options.

I tried out the low fare searcher and found a bunch of deals on non-stop flights, including a $59 flight from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, to Atlanta, Georgia; a $49 flight from Long Beach, California, to Las Vegas, Nevada; and a $89 flight from Baltimore, Maryland, to Boston, Massachusetts. If you're flying out from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, you could even get a $69 flight to Nassau, Bahamas, which is fun international destination for the whole family. In Nassau, you'll be able to check out the famous Atlantis Paradise Island Resort, which features the world's largest open-air marine habitat. Of course, there are also plenty of beaches and pools for you to soak up the rays during your globe trotting getaway.

Pola Damonte via Getty Images/Moment/Getty Images

If you plan on taking advantage of the two-day deal, you'll want to know about certain fare conditions, which you can see in detail by scrolling down to the terms and restrictions section. The promotion is valid for flights booked for travel between Jan. 8 and March 31, 2020, excluding Friday and Sunday travel. There are also certain blackout dates you'll want to note: Jan. 17 through Jan. 20, 2020 and Feb. 13 through Feb. 24, 2020. All trips are nonrefundable and nontransferable, so make sure your plans are set before you finalize your booking — and get ready to ring in 2020 by checking off some getaways from your travel bucket list.