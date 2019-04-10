These two are in love and nothing is going to bring them down. Not even cheating rumors! Jennifer Lopez's response to rumors Alex Rodriguez cheated just go to show how much she trusts her man. During an appearance on Power 105.1’s The Breakfast Club on Wednesday, April 10, J. Lo, 49, opened up about her thoughts on the allegations made by Jose Canseco that A-Rod had been unfaithful to her.

“It doesn’t matter. I know what the truth is," she replied when asked about Canseco's allegations. “I know who he is, he knows who I am. We’re just happy. We’re not gonna let other people come out and tell us what our relationship is; I know what our relationship is.”

Just a day after J. Lo and A-Rod announced their engagement on Instagram, Canseco took to Twitter to accuse A-Rod of cheating on J. Lo.

“Watching World of Dance watching J.Lo text Alex Rodriguez little does she know that he is cheating on her with my ex-wife Jessica poor girl she has no idea who he really is," he wrote in the first tweet.

"I was there a few months back with her when he called her on her phone,” he wrote in the following tweet.

And then he really went on all out when he wrote in his third tweet, "Alex Rodriguez stop being a piece of sh*t stop cheating on Jennifer Lopez."

Then things got even weirder when Canseco challenged A-Rod to an MMA fight...? "Alex Rodriguez I challenge you to a boxing match or an MMA match anytime you want," he wrote in his fourth tweet about the newly engaged couple.

Finally, he concluded the rant by offering to take a polygraph test to prove he was being honest. "I am willing to take a polygraph to prove that what I'm saying about Alex Rodriguez is 100% accurate," he wrote.

While J. Lo and A-Rod didn't immediately acknowledge the bizarre Twitter spree, Canseco's ex wife, Jessica, did turn to Twitter to draft her own comeback denying the claims.

"Those false accusations Jose is making are not true! I have known Alex for many years and haven’t even seen him for over 5," she wrote. "I certainly did not sleep with him. I am friendly with both him and Jennifer. As for Jose he can keep playing with his Alien friends."

Luckily, J. Lo and A-Rod seem to be totally unfazed by the drama. “She trusts [Rodriguez] and his love," a source told Us Weekly of J. Lo. "They are inseparable and together almost all of the time. Jose Canseco has an ax to grind, but she doesn’t hear the noise.”

The two of them are also honestly just too busy to plan a wedding, let alone worry about some pesky little rumors. "We just got engaged, and then right afterwards we started working right away and we're working the rest of the year, so I don't know what's going to happen," J. Lo said of her wedding plans on an interview with WKTU's Cubby & Carolina In The Morning on Wednesday, April 10. "We haven't decided if we're going to squeeze it in somewhere or we're going to wait."

The main point here? J. Lo and A-Rod are doing just fine.