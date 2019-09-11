Movie premiers are always exciting sartorial events thanks to the fact that stars pull out all the stops for their red carpet looks. From gorgeous ground-grazing gowns to ultra smart tuxedos, the clothing is always top notch. The most recent such outfit? Jennifer Lopez's denim look, which she wore to a special screening of her new film Hustlers hosted by Alexander Wang and STXfilms. Designed by Olivier Rousteing, the creative director of Balmain, the outfit was crafted from denim from head to toe and boasted major '90s vibes. If you thought jeans weren't made for formal events, think again — this premiere outfit is most definitely one for the books.

Lopez walked the red (or, in this case, pink) carpet wearing a strapless denim corset featuring visible boning in a dark gray wash with matching denim pants. Featuring a dramatic fold over waistline, hanging straps, a cropped silhouette, and cool paneling, the pants definitely brought the drama to the look. Lopez's hair was styled in a slicked back half ponytail, while oversized hoop earrings and a nameplate necklace reading "Jennifer" finished off the ensemble in true throwback style. Looking at the photos of Lopez from the event will likely catapult you straight back into the 90s or early 2000s — her recent outfit would've fit right in.

John Parra/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Denim on denim, AKA the Canadian Tuxedo, made major waves in 2001 when a certain celebrity couple arrived to the red carpet of the American Music Awards in matching jean looks. Justin Timberlake, in a denim fedora, denim blazer, denim shirt, and jean, and Britney Spears, in a full-length denim gown and carrying a mini denim satchel, shut the event down and enjoyed what would ultimately become one of the most iconic couples fashion moments to ever be snapped. Leave it to Jennifer Lopez to channel that same BDE (big denim energy) and absolutely slay head-to-toe blues on her own.

Rousteing was floored by the look he created for Lopez, posting about it not once, not twice, but three times on his personal Instagram page. "B A L M A I N J E A N S 💎Don’t be fooled by the rock that I got I m still I m still Jenny from the Block#so90s#loveit," he captioned two of the photos of Lopez, in which she models the look on the pink carpet.

For the third photo, he captioned it, "This is how I feel right now 🔥2000s Vibe #balmaindenim." In this photo, Lopez is seen wearing a third denim piece by the designer: a cropped jacket featuring a boxy oversized silhouette, a dramatic notched collar, and giant cuffs. The jacket is fierce AF and looks incredible with the matching denim pieces, but I'm dying to get my hands on something similar to wear with my long maxi dresses all summer long.

If one thing's for certain it's that Lopez is a timeless fashion icon who continues to take sartorial risks that make every event she attends a spectacle worth paying attention to.