Hollywood has given us few things more precious than Jennifer Lawrence. She's relatable, hilarious, honest, SO talented, and can't stop slaying at the box office. That's certainly the case with her latest film, Red Sparrow. But according to some recent interviews, Jennifer Lawrence's nude scene in Red Sparrow might have made people on set uncomfortable. However, the actress was totally chill about the whole thing herself – here's what she had to say.

In the movie, J. Law's character is an ex-ballerina who goes through extensive and intensive "sadistic" training to become a specific kind of assassin called a Red Sparrow. Her particular specialty is in psychological manipulation and seduction. As part of her character's training, she has to stand in front of a classroom of trainees in the buff. Ya know, like that nightmare we all have every now and then.

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Lawrence talked about what it was like filming the scene nude. She explained,

There’s one particular scene in the movie where your nightmare comes true from grade school, where you’re standing naked in front of a classroom full of people. So that became a reality, but it actually wasn’t that bad.

In fact, Lawrence said she felt super comfortable on set. She continued,

Everybody made me feel so comfortable that I probably at a certain point started making everybody else uncomfortable... Because I’d be like, ‘I don’t want the robe. I’m hot. I’m eating.’ Everybody’s like, ‘She needs to cover up.

Her self-awareness (and tiny bit of self-deprecation) is one of the things that makes her so relatable.

Lawrence has always been open about what it's like to be a movie star, and for the most part, it sounds pretty weird. One thing that was much worse for her than being naked in front of a room full of people was having to perform a love scene with Chris Pratt in their movie, Passengers. He was married at the time, and the scene gave Lawrence extreme anxiety.

She explained at a Hollywood Reporter roundtable,

I got really, really drunk... But then that led to more anxiety when I got home because I was like, ‘What have I done? I don’t know.’ And he was married. And it was going to be my first time kissing a married man, and guilt is the worst feeling in your stomach. And I knew it was my job, but I couldn’t tell my stomach that. So I called my mom, and I was like, ‘Will you just tell me it’s OK?’ It was just very vulnerable. And you don’t know what’s too much. You want to do it real, you want everything to be real, but then … That was the most vulnerable I’ve ever been.

Lawrence is also known to set herself up on set so she can be her most authentic, normal self in-between takes.

During her other intense film, mother!, Lawrence famously set up a "tent" that was always playing Keeping Up With The Kardashians so she could normal out during her breaks. During an interview with Vogue, Lawrence explained her thought process behind the tent. She said,

I had to go to a darker place than I’ve ever been in my life. . . . I didn’t know if I’d be able to come out OK...

It was a tent that had pictures of the Kardashians and Keeping Up with the Kardashians playing on a loop — and gumballs... My happy place.

Honestly? I really get that. If there's one thing that can cure a state of panic or trauma, it's watching Kris Jenner goof around in her fancy kitchen.

You're the bees freaking knees, Jen.

