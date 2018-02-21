Jennifer Lawrence does not have time for your BS, trolls. The actress recently was criticized for a photo shoot she did in London while promoting her new film, Red Sparrow, and all of the negative commentary is so, so silly. But Jennifer Lawrence's Facebook response to her dress controversy is perfect, and reminds me why I want to be her when I grow up. She just, like, has her sh*t together, know what I mean?

Picture it: You're an award-winning actress promoting your new film in one of the coolest cities in the world, and you just happen to be wearing a customized designer dress. Maybe your PR team tells you it's time to do a small photo shoot, so you're probably thinking, "WOOHOO! I look great!" Well, that was the case for Lawrence, but of course, internet trolls couldn't just let her be.

THIS IS WHY WE CAN'T HAVE NICE THINGS, GUYS. Stop hating on our Queens!

If you take a look at some of the photos, some people felt Lawrence's stunning and semi-revealing dress was a huge contrast to the laid-back and covered up outfits her male colleagues were rocking. Negative Nancys said it was a sexist photo shoot because Lawrence was standing outside showing a ton of skin, while the men got to cover up and stay warm and casual.

The reality is Jennifer Lawrence is her own person and decided to wear the dress because she wanted to, thank you very much.

Lawrence caught wind of the controversy and took to Facebook to share a message on her thoughts. Her words are honest, smart, and exactly what everyone needs to hear while the conversation (and controversy) surrounding feminism and sexism continues to rage in Hollywood.

She started off by stating how offensive the backlash has been, and how wearing the dress was entirely her choice. She wrote,

Wow. I don't really know where to get started on this "Jennifer Lawrence wearing a revealing dress in the cold" controversy. This is not only utterly ridiculous, I am extremely offended. That Versace dress was fabulous, you think I'm going to cover that gorgeous dress up with a coat and a scarf? I was outside for 5 minutes. I would have stood in the snow for that dress because I love fashion and that was my choice.

She continued to fight back against the criticism and explain how it actually stunts growth toward equality:

This is sexist, this is ridiculous, this is not feminism. Overreacting about everything someone says or does, creating controversy over silly innocuous things such as what I choose to wear or not wear, is not moving us forward. It's creating silly distractions from real issues.

Of course, my favorite part is when she tells everyone to "get a grip," concluding with, "Get a grip people. Everything you see me wear is my choice. And if I want to be cold THAT'S MY CHOICE TOO!"

Moment of silence for her awesomeness.

The truth is, Jennifer Lawrence has always, always, always, been one of the public's favorite and realest celebrities out there. Her frank commentary, candid interviews, and hilarious self-deprecation make her so relatable.

I would follow her out into any cold weather — totally naked, even — on any day of the year.

You can catch Lawrence in Red Sparrow in theaters now, and remember: If you don't have anything nice to say, don't say it on Twitter.

That's how the saying goes, right?

