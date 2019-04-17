For a while, it was hard to go the movies without seeing Jennifer Lawrence's face. As one of the world's biggest stars, Lawrence has starred in everything from action flicks to period-piece dramas. So, there's been a big pop culture void for the last year since there's been no new J.Law movie to go see. Well, all that's about to change with the announcement of Jennifer Lawrence's A24 movie, which will mark her return to the screen after a year-long hiatus.

Almost everything about the movie is being kept under very tight wraps, but there are a few interesting details that were released. The secret movie is being directed by theatre director Lila Neugebauer and written by Elizabeth Sanders. Both are making their feature film debut, which is a very big deal to be doing with an Oscar-winner like Lawrence as the face of the film. It's also very exciting that this female-starring movie is also being written and directed by two women. In 2018, women made up only 16 percent of directors, writers, executive producers, producers, editors, and cinematographers working on Hollywood's 100 top-grossing movies. Women are historically underrepresented both behind and in front of the camera, and so this A24 movie marks a big step in the right direction for women in Hollywood.

Neugebauer talked to The Hollywood Reporter a bit about the new movie, saying, "It's an intimate film that wants to be close to the bone and wants to be quite personal." She also elaborated on the production process and explained that she's already begun to work on the movie with Lawrence. Neugebauer said:

It was very clear to me very quickly that we [Jennifer and I] have a deep shared understanding of the project and she's a really collaborative spirit, so I'm looking forward to having this opportunity to merge minds with her.

A24 has a history of making successful female-driven movies. It's the same studio that released recent hits like Lady Bird, Eighth Grade, and Room, which all told women's stories. It sounds like this upcoming Jennifer Lawrence movie will be in good company with A24's other women-focused content.

Lawrence was last seen on the big screen in 2018's Red Sparrow. But while doing press for that movie, she told Entertainment Tonight that she was taking time off from acting in order to focus on activism. She said:

I'm going to take the next year off. I'm going to be working with this organization as a part of Represent.Us ... trying to get young people engaged politically on a local level.

Represent.Us is a political organization that works to mobilize voters. According to their website:

We bring together conservatives, progressives, and everyone in between to pass powerful anti-corruption laws that stop political bribery, end secret money, and fix our broken elections.

It isn't surprising that Lawrence spent her time off being politically active. She's also been an outspoken member of the #TimesUp movement, helping to push forward initiatives that would further women's equality in Hollywood.

It's inspiring to see Lawrence making positive change both on screen and off, and I can't wait to see what she brings to the new A24 movie.