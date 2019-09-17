Ever since Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney first sparked engagement rumors back in February 2019, fans (well, I, at least) have been wondering when these two would decide to tie the knot. Seeing as Lawrence isn't on social media, it's difficult to figure out anything about the actor's personal life. However, Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney's New York City marriage bureau visit on Sept. 16 is pretty darn telling. According to People, a rep for Lawrence confirmed that she and her art gallery director fiancé were spotted at a Manhattan marriage bureau with paperwork, so it seems as though they'll be walking down the aisle sooner rather than later.

As private as Lawrence is, she's made her feelings about Maroney known — and those feelings are reportedly strong. Back in June at the X-Men: Dark Phoenix premiere, Entertainment Tonight asked how the actor knew Maroney was "the one," and she gave an uncharacteristically earnest response. "Well, he's just the best person I've ever met in my whole life," she said. "It was a very, very easy decision." The two have only been romantically linked since last June, but it only took a year for Lawrence to transform into a total softie. Personally, I'm into it.

Just a little over a week later, Lawrence appeared on Catt Sadler‘s podcast Naked with Catt Sadler, where she divulged even more details about how she knew Maroney was the real deal. When asked why she chose to marry the gallery director, Lawrence explained, "I don't know, I started with the basics. How do I feel? Is he nice? Is he kind? It's just — this is the one, I know that sounds really stupid but he's just, he's — you know. He's the greatest person I've ever met, so I feel very honored to become a Maroney." Does this mean that Lawrence may even be changing her last name? Jennifer Maroney does have a nice ring to it.

"I definitely wasn’t at a place where I was like, 'I'm ready to get married,'" Lawrence revealed to Sadler. "I just met Cooke and I wanted to marry him. We wanted to marry each other, we wanted to commit fully." Later, she jokingly added, "I want to legally bind him to me forever. And fortunately the paperwork exists for such a thing. You find your favorite person on the planet and you're like, 'You can’t leave!'" And even if the wedding isn't right around the corner, the couple's recent marriage bureau outing seems to indicate that paperwork is under way.

You might not think of willfully independent J. Law as a "marriage person," but in a 2015 interview with Vogue, she made it clear that marriage was definitely the end goal for her. "I can’t wait to be married," she said. "I feel like if I find that one person who I want to spend the rest of my life with, who I want to be the father of my children, that I would absolutely not f*ck it up. But I’m also not banking on that." She found that special someone, and it appears now that she's one step closer to making their union official. J. Law, if you're in need of an MOH, please know that I'd be happy to take on the role.