Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux are officially dunzo, and I am seriously bummed out about this news, you guys. Ever since the day Angelina Jolie first swooped in to humiliate America's Sweetheart by stealing Brad Pitt and reinventing herself as a modern-day Mother Theresa, I've been rooting for the former Friends star to get her fairy tale ending. It seemed like she had finally found it with her second husband — the two of them always had the sweetest things to say about each other! Warning: Jennifer Aniston's quotes about Justin Theroux will break your heart into a billion little pieces. Like, for real.

In fact, even the official statement Aniston and Theroux released to confirm their split is pretty heartbreaking. "This decision was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year," they explained. "We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship. Above all, we are determined to maintain the deep respect and love that we have for one another."

Super sweet, right? But I wouldn't really expect anything less from a couple who always seemed so enamored with and supportive of each other.

The pair started dating in 2011, and eventually got married in a secret ceremony in August 2015. TBH, their relationship has seemed super-tight the whole time. Remember when Aniston gushed about Theroux's eyes to WWD back in 2014?

"Those eyes just knock me out every day," she said. "He just gets better every year. He’s just like a lost gem in the sand, and he’s just always been there and been brilliant."

Wow! A lost gem in the sand. That's actually such a beautiful and poetic way to describe someone. There was also that time back in 2015 when Aniston told People that meeting Theroux was basically the best thing to happen to her in her 40s.

“Justin,” she said of her then-fiancé. “He’s the best thing this decade.”

I'm not crying, you're crying. Because he was clearly her lobster and I need to know what went wrong. I mean, look what she said to People about her engagement ring:

“I just think it’s so beautiful," she explained. "I love it because he picked it, put it into a setting and it’s simple.”

HOW IS THIS REALLY OVER, YOU GUYS? I am seriously not OK! She was even so supportive of him when he landed his role in the film adaptation of The Girl on the Train. "As they say in the business, 'He's on fire,'" Aniston told Harper's Bazaar in 2016. "I'm so proud of him."

And Theroux was proud of Aniston, too. He called her his #WCW — Woman Crush Wednesday — when he posted this stunning shot of her in a long, red gown on Instagram back in 2015.

Total #HusbandGoals, right? And he really seemed to dig being married to the former Mrs. Brad Pitt.

"Marriage makes the small things much smaller and the big things small," The Leftovers star told Rhapsody in April 2017. "It’s good to have someone have your back."

Theroux even skipped out early from the Golden Globes that same year, so he could go home and watch the rest of the show with his wife. "I’m actually trying to get home," he told Entertainment Tonight. "I got my girl and some friends in their pajamas who have delayed the show an hour so I can get back and watch the end with them."

If that isn't true love right there, then I don't know what is.

Sigh. At least, like this guy said, we'll always have Wanderlust... right?