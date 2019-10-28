If you're anything like me, your immense love for the timeless TV show Friends means you've seen every episode countless times. You also might be itching for some new and fresh stories from the good ol' gang. And if that's the case the you're in luck, because a Friends star just hinted at some kind of reunion that could be in the works. Jennifer Aniston's quotes about a Friends reboot will give you so much hope for more from everyone's favorite TV buds.

Aniston appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Oct. 28 to surprise Friends superfan Charlie Puth. While she was there, she also offered the audience a few morsels of intel about the the possibility of a future Friends–related project. When DeGeneres asked the inevitable question of whether a reboot of the TV series is possible, Aniston said it's not going to happen. Womp.

But all hope is not lost! Aniston then added that she and the rest of the cast would love to make something new for fans. "Listen, we would love for there to be something, but we don't know what that something is. So, we're just trying. We're working on something," she said.

CP FAMILY on YouTube

In the rest of the clip from Ellen, Puth offered his musical skills to the prospective new Friends project, and he tried to get DeGeneres to join him in agreeing to sing the new version of the theme song. She responded, "No, I'm afraid not. I'm not a good singer. You don't want me to ruin it." Aniston agreed that it's probably best if DeGeneres doesn't provide any vocals.

But even after Aniston dissed DeGeneres' singing skills, she still wasn't let off the hook about the possibility of a Friends reunion. DeGeneres then asked if fans can expect a Friends movie in the future, and Aniston simply answered, "I don't know yet."

This is far from the first time talk of a Friends revival has come up. The sitcom ran on NBC from 1994 to 2004, but it garners new fans every day thanks to its prevalence on Netflix queues around the world. But its creators are adamant that if fans get any more Friends, it won't be a revival like Will & Grace or Roseanne.

"There are several reasons," Friends creator Marta Kauffman told Rolling Stone when talking about her reluctance to create a reboot. "One, the show is about a time in your life when your friends are your family. It's not that time anymore. All we'd be doing is putting those six actors back together, but the heart of the show would be gone. Two, I don't know what good it does us. The show is doing just fine, people love it. [A reunion] could only disappoint. 'The One Where Everyone's Disappointed.'"

In the meantime, until any future Friends projects are announced, fans will just have to pick up clues wherever they can. If you somehow missed it, Aniston recently joined Instagram, and her first post was a selfie of herself and her Friends castmates. On Ellen, DeGeneres asked if this was a hint that they were working on something Friends-related, but Aniston shot her down again. "We miss each other and we all happened to be in the same part of the world," Aniston told DeGeneres of the selfie. However, the photo also means that the cast has seen each other recently, so make of that what you will.