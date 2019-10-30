Jennifer Aniston & Reese Witherspoon's Friendship Goes Way, Way Back

The Morning Show actresses Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon will bring Brian Stelter's book to life with their performance on Apple's new streaming series, but they will also bring their IRL friendship to the set. The new dramedy is set to star both ladies, but don't go thinking that these two have any qualms about sharing the spotlight. Nope, the two leading ladies happy to do so because, as fans know, Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon's friendship was actually solidified years ago. These gals really do go way, way back!

Aniston and Witherspoon have been serving up friendship goals since they first shared the small screen together on Friends in 2000. Witherspoon played Jill Green, Rachel Green's youngest sister, on the sitcom, and even though their characters had sisterly spats from time to time, today they're closer than ever.

Just look at the sweet words they shared about one another when reminiscing on their stint on Friends. After Aniston shared a throwback clip from the show on Oct. 24, she shared a telling caption about their friendship.

"My pain in the ass little burst of sunshine sister and I are working together again. But this time, we’ll be much kinder to one another.(Hmm, then again, we’ll just have to wait and see about that...) 😏@themorningshow @reesewitherspoon," she captioned the post.

And then, Witherspoon went on to comment below the post with the cutest message, writing, "Still can’t have dairy ... but I have YOU and that’s better 😍." Goals.

If their very public declaration of friendship wasn't enough for you, just look at the countless times they've hit the red carpet together through the years. These two ladies have a serious stack of memories together.

In 2013, they struck a pose arm-in-arm at the Vanity Fair Oscars party and wow, they looked amazing.

Jeff Vespa/VF13/WireImage/Getty Images

Then, in 2014, they attended Stand Up To Cancer together. Friends who donate their time to charity stay together, right?

Handout/WireImage/Getty Images

More recently, Witherspoon spoke out on their loving friendship and how they've kept in touch through the years while speaking with Harper's Bazaar, sharing:

We met on the set of Friends; I played her sister. I was 23 years old and had just had a baby. I was nursing Ava on set, and Jen just kept going, "You have a baby?" I was like, "I know, it’s weird." And I remember her being like, "Where are you going?" And I was like, "I’m pumping!"

Witherspoon admitted that she and Aniston have been friends from the start, continuing:

She was so sweet to me. I was really nervous, and she was like, "Oh, my gosh—don’t worry about it!" I marveled at her ability to perform in front of a live audience like that with no nerves. They would change all the lines, and she was just so effortlessly affable, bubbly, and sunny. We’ve been friends ever since.

Now, with the two ladies teaming up on The Morning Show, they have gotten to spend more time together than ever! What could be better than getting to work each day with your bestie?

The Morning Show will debut on Apple TV on Nov. 1.