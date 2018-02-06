We all know and love Jenna Dewan Tatum and Channing Tatum. They're both super talented celebrities who are madly in love with each other, and they have at least 20 abs, collectively, so really, what's not to love? It's astonishing when a Hollywood couple reveals details of their personal life in a way that truly humanizes them. Topics like love and sex are usually out of the question for a lot of celebrity couples, but not Mr. and Mrs. Tatum. They've both been pretty candid about their relationship in the past, but now, in an interview with Health magazine, Jenna Dewan Tatum got real about he relationship with Channing Tatum, which included — yep, you guessed it — their sex life.

If you want to let that one sink in, that's totally fine. Give yourself a minute. (Or an hour, I swear I'm not judging you.) Take a moment to think about the two Step Up co-stars who met on set and eventually married. And now, I want you to think about their sex life. Mhm.

Now, I know what you're thinking. It's hot. It's heavy. It's wild. And maybe there are a few dance moves thrown in there just for the hell of it, right?

That's right, baby. Light those candles and put on your finest R&B song, because Jenna Dewan Tatum and Channing Tatum are going to knock your socks off talking about se — wait, I'm sorry, what? They don't spontaneously just have sex in every room of their house, every single day?

NOPE.

In an interview with Health, Dewan Tatum talked about how she thinks scheduling sex with her husband "might actually be a good idea," and now I'm questioning everything. She said,

We have not yet scheduled sex, but we do schedule time together, so maybe that is sort of scheduling sex ... We will go away for a weekend to get time, but we have no real regimented schedule. I have friends who do this [schedule sex]; it’s on the calendar. We’ve never done that—it might actually be a good idea.

Scheduling sex? Just like two really busy, average humans who need to pencil in time together?

BUT YOU GUYS. Jenna Dewan Tatum literally talked about this exact thing back in April of 2017, saying that her and her husband were very spontaneous when it came to their sex life. In an interview with Redbook, she said,

We are not sex schedulers – not yet! Give us a couple more years. Maybe with child number two. There's a beauty in being two busy people because we get a lot of time to miss each other. To continue to miss someone after so many years is kind of a blessing in disguise.

My, my, my, how much things can change in such a short amount of time. But hey, kids definitely can interfere with a couple's erm, intimate life, and I'm sure raising their daughter, Everly, takes a lot of work. In her interview with Health, she was asked her and Channing Tatum were ready for a second child. She said,

I haven’t yet made my decision, and I’m leaving it to the universe to show me the way. I love the idea of another child, and it might be in the cards, but I’ll know when I know. A lot of women I know plan it, and that’s their decision, they want it within three years, but that was not a possibility for us. It felt too overwhelming. I’m so thrilled with one child. If the desire [for another child] comes around, it will happen, that’s the way I look at it.

Whatever the universe decides, we know that Jenna Dewan Tatum and Channing Tatum are excellent parents, excellent spouses, and, most importantly, the best dance partners the world could ever ask for.

God bless Jenna and Channing.