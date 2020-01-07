The 2020 Golden Globes were full of unpredictable and memorable moments, but one of the best (IMHO) involved an unexpected, but totally awesome group: Jennifer Aniston, Beyoncé, JAY-Z, and Reese Witherspoon. And, it wasn't even caught on TV. This cute exchange was documented on social media. You see, Jen Aniston's reaction to Beyoncé and JAY-Z giving her champagne was all thanks to Witherspoon, and it was a moment.

Let me give you the full rundown: On Jan. 5, 2020, the who's who of Hollywood all gathered at The Beverly Hilton to smooze and, of course, give each other awards for their standout achievements on-screen. This year's nominees included co-stars Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon (both nominated for Best TV Drama Lead Actress) in Apple TV+'s The Morning Show. Beyoncé was nominated for Best Original Song for her track "Spirit" featured in 2019's The Lion King.

According to Aniston's Instagram story, her table ran out of water, but Witherspoon knew how to fix the problem. She popped over to Beyoncé and JAY-Z's table (because they are that close.. ?) and asked for some of their champagne. And while the star-studded event was sponsored by Moët & Chandon, Aniston and her table were actually sipping on Hov's brand of champagne called Ace Of Spades. A photo taken of Beyoncé and Jay-Z making their entrance, revealed their bodyguard holding two bottles behind his back.

Judging by Aniston's smile, she likes the bubbly as much as she likes Witherspoon. She shared a cute photo of her and Witherspoon drinking the beverage, with the caption, "Reese?! This is one of the many reasons I love you. We ran out of water at our table. So naturally, she asked Jay Z and Beyoncé for a glass of their champagne."

Witherspoon posted the photo too, captioning it, "When Jay-Z gave us his #AceOfSpade champagne we were like," next to a heart-eyed cat emoji.

Aniston looked like she truly enjoyed it. She shared a second photo, this time tagging Queen Bey.

Fortunately, Aniston and Witherspoon looked to have had a great night despite both of them losing the Best Lead Actress Golden Globe to Olivia Colman of "The Crown."

Aniston even shared a photo walking hand-in-hand with Witherspoon and tagged their show.

Looks like Aniston and Witherspoon have a solid friendship and maybe they'll form one with Beyoncé and JAY-Z, too. Who knows? Champagne has a way of bringing people together.