After a stressful time ever feel like you just need to organize your closet or rearrange the furniture? Well, it looks like the president isn't save from that. Following the midterm elections on Nov. 6, President Donald Trump is doing some more tidying up around the White House. Attorney General Jeff Sessions is resigning at Donald Trump's request, reports say. Elite Daily reached out to the White House and the Department of Justice for comment on Sessions' resignation, but did not immediately hear back.

Sessions submitted a resignation letter to the president on the afternoon of Wednesday, Nov. 7. "At your request, I am submitting my resignation," Sessions wrote. The now-former attorney general went on to say that he served his country "to the best of his ability" and "lawfully and aggressively advanced the policy agenda" of the Trump administration, according to a copy of the letter obtained by CNN.

The president appeared to confirm Sessions' departure, as well as his temporary replacement, in a tweet. The president shared on Nov. 7 that Matthew G. Whitaker, Sessions' chief of staff will be taking over as acting attorney general. The president wrote,

We are pleased to announce that Matthew G. Whitaker, Chief of Staff to Attorney General Jeff Sessions at the Department of Justice, will become our new Acting Attorney General of the United States. He will serve our Country well....

In a second tweet, Trump thanked Sessions, wished him well, and said that a "permanent replacement will be nominated at a later date."

It's really not that surprising that Trump is replacing Sessions. It seems like the prospect has been on the table for a while now. In March of 2017, under pressure from the public over contact with Moscow's U.S. envoy during the 2016 campaign trail, Sessions recused himself from the investigation into possible collusion with Russia in the 2016 presidential election, according to The Hill. Since then, Trump has repeatedly blamed Sessions and the Department of Justice for Special Counsel Robert Mueller's "witch hunt," according to The New York Times. Back in September, Trump even said "I don't have an attorney general," on Hill.TV, according to The Washington Post.

During that same Hill.TV interview, Trump also criticized Sessions on immigration, “I’m not happy at the border, I’m not happy with numerous things, not just this,” Trump said. Which was surprising, considering Sessions carried out the Trump administration's notorious zero-tolerance policy on immigration. The now-ended policy prosecuted all undocumented immigrant trying to cross the border, and resulted in the separation of over 2,000 children from their families, as children can't be process through the adult criminal justice system. The administration ended the policy after an enormous, bipartisan public outcry.

Trump also frequently tweeted out attacks on his former attorney general. In one particular tweet, Trump quoted former U.S. Attorney Joe Digenova who said, "the recusal of Jeff Sessions was an unforced betrayal of the President of the United States."

As you can see by the mounting evidence, Trump ousting Sessions as attorney general was in the tea leaves long ago. Just another Trump shakeup, I guess.