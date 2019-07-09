In case you missed it, there are some rumors that one of the front runners for Hannah Brown's heart might have had another girlfriend at home when he signed on for the show. And 25-year-old Jed Wyatt's Instagram reaction to Bachelorette cheating rumors is about to make you feel super guilty for casually gossiping about it over nachos and margs with your friends last night. It may just be juicy gossip for fans of Bachelor Nation, but Wyatt is here to remind people that he's a real person with a real family that's being affected by all of this hoopla.

He aired his grievances by posting a black and white selfie of his family along with a super emotional caption.

"Hi y’all. Several of you have reached out with messages and questions. Please know I’m not able to answer right now, but as soon as I’m able to, I will," he began. "Until then, I ask that you please understand how much the actions being taken towards myself, my family, the men on the show, and above all, Hannah, are affecting all of our mental and physical health."

"It goes beyond what is said online. Threatening letters and phone calls have been sent to our homes. My parents and sister are being verbally attacked in public. I beg you to remember what seems like a harmless action is damaging to real people," he continued.

Finally, he ended things on a positive note by giving a shoutout to the fans who have been showing him support. "I want to thank all of you who have reached out or reserved judgement until I am able to speak openly and I can only ask for your patience and kindness until then," he concluded.

On June 24, Wyatt's reported ex Haley Stevens told Us Weekly that Wyatt applied to be on the show before they began dating, and that he claimed to want to return to her following the filming. (A rep for Wyatt declined to comment.)

“When we met, it was very much just a possibility. … As you know, in show business, you sign contracts and casting things go on for months and months and months and they maybe happen," she told Us Weekly. "But as a fellow musician and as somebody that just loves this person I’m like, ‘Why would I hold him back from this opportunity?’ I know the premise of the show. Even though that’s not an ideal situation for our current relationship, when you’re not in it, it seems like a movie. It seems like it’s just a TV show. You don’t necessarily think about the fact that hearts are going to get involved, there are going to be feelings involved.”

Bachelor Nation on ABC on YouTube

Stevens also provided Us Weekly with screenshots of text messages that were reportedly sent to her as recently as the day Wyatt left for The Bachelorette. In one particularly damning text from that screenshot, Wyatt reportedly wrote to Stevens, "I love you! Don’t forget that. Everything is always working out 444."

But that wasn't the end of Wyatt's rumored romantic drama. On June 27, Stevens revealed on Reality Steve Podcast that other women reportedly have come forward, claiming that Wyatt cheated on her. (A rep for Wyatt did not respond to Elite Daily's request for comment by the time of publication; Stevens' rep declined to comment.)

Of course, there's no telling whether or not Stevens is telling the truth and, unfortunately, Wyatt is unable to share his side of the story until after this season of The Bachelorette is over. So I guess all we can do is hang tight and patiently wait for this drama to unfold.